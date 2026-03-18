New Spiked Drink from Ardent Bio Detects GHB, Ketamine and Benzodiazepines With 99% Accuracy, Study Shows

A next-generation drink spike test developed by Ardent Bio demonstrates 99% accuracy and specificity in detecting common date-rape drugs. GHB, a drug that has been a challenge to adequately detect using older first generation dye-based tests, has been detected even in very low concentrations in the newer next-generation enzymatic spiked drink test by Ardent Bio.

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drink spiking incidents involving GHB, ketamine, and benzodiazepines ("roofies") continue to raise safety concerns in nightlife venues, festivals, universities, and social settings worldwide. A next-generation drink spike test developed by Ardent Bio demonstrates 99% accuracy and specificity in detecting common date-rape drugs, according to a 2025 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences.

Demand for reliable drink spiking detection tests has grown as consumers, universities, bars, and public safety organizations look for ways to quickly screen beverages for tampering. While drugs such as ketamine and benzodiazepines can typically be detected using conventional rapid tests, Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) has historically been far more difficult to identify due to its small molecular structure and the impact that beverage pH can have on chemical detection methods.

The challenge is compounded by the close chemical relationship between GHB and Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), an industrial chemical that can convert into GHB in the body and is legally available in some commercial products, despite GHB itself being tightly regulated.

Study Highlights Limitations of First-Generation Drink Spike Tests -

A 2025 laboratory evaluation of drink spike detection devices examined multiple commercially available tests across a wide range of beverages with different pH levels and color densities, including spirits, wine, beer, soft drinks, and juices.

Researchers found that many first-generation drink spike tests relied on bromocresol green dye, a color-change reaction primarily driven by pH shifts rather than direct drug recognition.

Because alcoholic beverages can vary significantly in acidity and color, dye-based tests often struggled to produce reliable results in darker or more complex drinks and frequently required higher drug concentrations to trigger a positive signal.

Enzymatic Detection Technology Improves Drink Spiking Detection -

The Wu et al. 2025 study identified a new enzymatic detection method that significantly improves the ability to detect Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in beverages.

Unlike dye-based tests, the enzymatic test uses a biological catalyst designed to selectively bind to the GHB molecule and convert it into a measurable biochemical signal.

Because enzymes operate within highly specific biochemical parameters, the technology is less affected by beverage color, turbidity, or normal pH variation, enabling more reliable detection across a broader range of drink types.

Ardent Bio Next-Generation Drink Spike Test -

The Ardent Bio Next-Generation Spiked Drink Rapid Test incorporates this enzymatic detection technology to identify GHB, ketamine, and benzodiazepines in beverages.

Key Features:

Detects GHB, ketamine, and benzodiazepines (roofies)

99% analytical accuracy and specificity for GHB detection

Detects drug concentrations as low as 0.1 mg/mL

Works across common beverages including wine, beer, cocktails, and soft drinks

Simple six-minute test procedure

Clear, visually interpretable results

Expanding Drink Spiking Prevention Tools -

Ardent Bio's drink safety product lineup includes the Next-Generation Spiked Drink Rapid Test, drink spiking screening strips, and protective drink covers. These products provide multiple layers of drink spiking detection and prevention, helping consumers reduce risk in nightlife and social environments.

Learn More:

https://www.notspiked.com/pages/drink-spike-test-by-ardent-bio

www.NotSpiked.com

www.ArdentBio.com

Media Contact

Preston Reynolds, Ardent Bio, 1 (832) 924-3425, [email protected], https://www.ArdentBio.com

SOURCE Ardent Bio