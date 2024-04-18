New Spirits & Seltzers Brand, Pink Sand Spirits, Co., Secures Exclusive Bahamian Distribution Deal with Sysco Bahamas

"This partnership not only signifies a momentous step forward for Pink Sand Spirits, Co., but also reflects our shared mission to showcase the elevated side of the Bahamian lifestyle to the rest of the world," said Pablo Conde, Co-Founder at Pink Sand Spirits, Co. Post this

"We are honored to collaborate with Sysco Bahamas to distribute Pink Sand Spirits & Seltzers," said Pablo Conde, Co-Founder at Pink Sand Spirits, Co. This partnership not only signifies a momentous step forward for Pink Sand Spirits, Co., but also reflects our shared mission to showcase the elevated side of the Bahamian lifestyle to the rest of the world."

As a dynamic and forward-thinking distributor, Sysco Bahamas Food Services is constantly seeking unique and high-quality products to offer their valued customers. With the addition of Pink Sand Spirits, Co. to their portfolio, Sysco Bahamas is excited to bring an exceptional selection of spirits and seltzers to the market.

"As Director of Business Resources at Sysco Bahamas, I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey alongside Pink Sand Spirits, Co. This partnership symbolizes innovation, quality, and a celebration of our Bahamian heritage," said Candice Burrows. "Together, we aim to elevate the beverage experience for our customers and consumers alike. With Sysco Bahamas' commitment to excellence and Pink Sand's dedication to crafting exceptional spirits and seltzers, we are poised to create unforgettable moments and redefine the beverage landscape in The Bahamas. Here's to raising a glass to success, collaboration, and the spirit of Harbour Island."

With Sysco Bahamas' extensive distribution network and dedicated sales team, they are poised to introduce Pink Sand Spirits, Co. to a wider audience, ensuring that consumers across The Bahamas have access to these outstanding products.

For more information about Pink Sand Spirits, Co. and to inquire about distribution opportunities, please visit https://pinksandspirits.co or www.syscobahamas.com.

About Pink Sand Spirits, Co.:

Founded in 2022, Pink Sand Spirits, Co. is a premium spirits and spirits-based seltzer brand that celebrates the elevated lifestyle of living and vacationing in The Bahamas. Each Pink Sand product pays homage to Bahamian flavors with natural, high-quality ingredients, intentional flavors, and refined branding at the forefront. The Pink Sand product range includes four white spirits, four infused white spirits, and four original spirits-based seltzers that capture the refined and playful essence of the sun, 'pink' sand and sea lifestyle. Pink Sand Spirits, Co. is based in Harbour Island, Bahamas and Miami, Florida.

About Sysco Bahamas:

Sysco Bahamas is a leading distributor of the freshest produce, seafood, custom-cut meats, essential ingredients, food service supplies, and resources. Distributing and serving the Bahamas' restaurants, lodging establishments, healthcare, educational facilities, and more. With a commitment to connecting the world to share food and care for one another, we strive to bring the best products to market and provide unparalleled service to our customers.

Media Contact

Alex Norton, Pink Sand Spirits, Co., 1 (888) 242-2601, [email protected], https://pinksandspirits.co

SOURCE Pink Sand Spirits, Co.