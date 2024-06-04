New Square 9 Integration Brings Information Together for a More Informed, Connected Organization

Square 9 has provided a strong return on investment to accounts payable customers and users of QuickBooks local application for many years. This integration further expands that return for those using QuickBooks Online through the native iPaaS capabilities our platform offers. Post this

"The inherent value provided with this integration is substantial," says Square 9 President and CEO Steve Young. "Square 9 has provided a strong return on investment to accounts payable customers and users of QuickBooks local application for many years. This integration further expands that return for those using QuickBooks Online through the native iPaaS capabilities our platform offers."

To find out more about how Square 9 is helping QuickBooks Online customers increase efficiency, reduce errors, and gain more visibility over their information, visit the GlobalAutomation for QuickBooks Online release page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected] , https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks