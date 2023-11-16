New Staffing and Recruiting Podcast Launches: The Staffing Buzz Network, an Ultra-Staff EDGE Original Podcast

Through The Staffing Buzz Network, I hope to give staffing professionals a channel to not only stay connected with what's happening in the industry but also inspire them with new ideas they can apply to their staffing business. Post this

Bob Pettke, Chief Sales Officer with Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software and host of The Staffing Buzz Network brings 15 plus years of staffing experience to the show. Prior to joining the Ultra-Staff EDGE team, Bob wore many hats in staffing, including Director of Franchise Sales, President of Mergers & Acquisitions, and Chief Sales Officer for staffing companies that ranged in size from $35 million to $3.5 billion dollars in sales. Now Bob works on the technology side of the industry to help staffing companies streamline and grow their business with the latest staffing technology.

"Through The Staffing Buzz Network, I hope to give staffing professionals a channel to not only stay connected with what's happening in the industry but also inspire them with new ideas they can apply to their staffing business," commented Bob Pettke, Chief Sales Officer with Ultra-Staff EDGE and host of The Staffing Buzz Network. "Whether you want to watch each show, listen on your commute to work, or tune in at another part of your day, I hope you can join us!"

The Staffing Buzz Network is available on all of the major podcast platforms and also on the Automated Business Designs YouTube Page. Follow The Staffing Buzz Network today to catch the latest episodes!

