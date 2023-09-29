New StellaPro Reflex S Hybrid Light Delivers 50% More Burst and Continuous Power, Doubles Current Run Time, and supports 30 FPS

StellaPro Lights has unveiled a significant update to its award-winning Reflex S Continuous Strobe Hybrid LED photo/video light. The enhanced Reflex S boasts impressive improvements, including a 50% increase in burst power, twice the runtime, 50% more continuous power, and a 50% faster frame rate of 30 frames per second at full power bursts.
MARINA, CA – September 28, 2023 – StellaPro Lights announces a major update to its award-winning Reflex S Continuous Strobe Hybrid LED photo/video light. The Reflex S, now with a more powerful battery handle, delivers 50% more burst power, twice the run time and 50% more continuous power than the original. The result is a light that is 50% faster, generating 30 frames a second in full power bursts 1 – without misfires -- compared to 20 frames a second with the original battery.
"StellaPro is all-in on delivering the absolute best LED lights for on-the-go visual creators, including wedding, portrait, and commercial clients who want fast set-up with less gear to get the job done," said Daniel Emerson, CEO of StellaPro Lights. "This major update to Reflex S delivers a dramatic increase in power, run time, and burst performance from a light that is smaller and lighter than any hybrid light on the market today," 2 Emerson added. As a continuous light, the new Reflex S delivers more than twice the run time at 6,000 lumens continuous, powering the light for well over one hour, and increases full power by 50% to 9000 lumens for approximately 40 minutes.
"StellaPro has taken their groundbreaking continuous / strobe LED hybrid light to the next level by increasing the power with the new battery handle," said Bob Davis, a master manipulator of light and a Canon Explorer of Light. "Thanks to the new battery, I now get that extra burst of power I need for those crucial shots, along with extended run time in continuous mode. And with the upgraded firmware, the Reflex S can keep up with the EOS R3 at 30 frames a second without any misfires."
The new Reflex S battery handle is smaller than a soda can and doubles as a grip for hand-held photography and includes a -20 insert at the base for conventional mounting. Current Reflex owners will be pleased to learn the new battery is compatible with their light for a seamless upgrade with a firmware update.
StellaPro is consolidating Reflex into a single model - the Reflex S, which retails for $849. The StellaPro Reflex S is available direct from StellaPro Lights or at retailers nationwide.
Reflex S Specifications:
Continuous mode:
- 9000 lumens for 40 minutes
- 6000 lumens for 1.25 hours
- 3000 lumens for 2.5 hours
1 Increase to 30 FPS with firmware update on Reflex S model only
2 Smallest and lightest hybrid LED light as of September 28, 2023
Burst Mode:
- 30 frames/sec bursts at 18,000 lumens
- Over 15 minutes of full power continuous bursts at 30 frames/sec
Charge Time:
- 1.25 hours, USB-C charging off 60W supply
Weight:
- 1 lb 4.4 oz (Battery)
- 2 lbs .9 oz (Battery and Light head)
Watt Hour: 71
