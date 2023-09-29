New StellaPro Reflex S Hybrid Light Delivers 50% More Burst and Continuous Power, Doubles Current Run Time, and supports 30 FPS

"StellaPro has taken their groundbreaking continuous / strobe LED hybrid light to the next level by increasing the power with the new battery handle," said Bob Davis, Canon Explorer of Light Tweet this

"StellaPro has taken their groundbreaking continuous / strobe LED hybrid light to the next level by increasing the power with the new battery handle," said Bob Davis, a master manipulator of light and a Canon Explorer of Light. "Thanks to the new battery, I now get that extra burst of power I need for those crucial shots, along with extended run time in continuous mode. And with the upgraded firmware, the Reflex S can keep up with the EOS R3 at 30 frames a second without any misfires."

The new Reflex S battery handle is smaller than a soda can and doubles as a grip for hand-held photography and includes a -20 insert at the base for conventional mounting. Current Reflex owners will be pleased to learn the new battery is compatible with their light for a seamless upgrade with a firmware update.

StellaPro is consolidating Reflex into a single model - the Reflex S, which retails for $849. The StellaPro Reflex S is available direct from StellaPro Lights or at retailers nationwide.

Reflex S Specifications:

Continuous mode:

9000 lumens for 40 minutes

6000 lumens for 1.25 hours

3000 lumens for 2.5 hours

1 Increase to 30 FPS with firmware update on Reflex S model only

2 Smallest and lightest hybrid LED light as of September 28, 2023

Burst Mode:

30 frames/sec bursts at 18,000 lumens

Over 15 minutes of full power continuous bursts at 30 frames/sec

Charge Time:

1.25 hours, USB-C charging off 60W supply

Weight:

1 lb 4.4 oz (Battery)

2 lbs .9 oz (Battery and Light head)

Watt Hour: 71

