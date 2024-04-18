New STEM Curriculum Prepares Students and Teachers for Success

"The program provides education and training that prepare students with the valuable skills and certifications that employers value and seek" -David Kanani, Ph.D. Post this

The US ORT Operations STEM Program for High Schools

"The STEM high school program is designed to address real-life challenges by seamlessly integrating computer science, contemporary technology, sciences, and engineering into the high school curriculum," says Dr. David Kanani, Ph.D., president of Los Angeles ORT College. "The program emphasizes teamwork, hands-on exploration, online simulations, data analysis, drawing logical conclusions, and effectively communicating research findings to promote critical thinking,"

Dr. Kanani says the program is easily adaptable to any high school setting and grade level, and consists of separate modules focusing on science fundamentals, how computers work, website design, engineering skills, data management, semiconductors, photovoltaic solar cells, and electric/electronic circuits. "The program provides education and training that prepare students with the valuable skills and certifications that employers value and seek," says Dr. Kanani.

The US ORT Operations STEM Teacher Training and Professional Development (STTPD)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in STEM jobs is expected to grow by 10.8% through 2031 - an increase of more than 1 million STEM jobs. Dr. Kanani says the need for more STEM education means a need for more qualified STEM teachers. To help meet this need, Dr. Kanani's team has developed a STEM teacher certification program that trains and empowers teachers to provide high-quality STEM education and improve their credentials. Certified by the New York Academy of Sciences, The US ORT Operations STEM Teacher Training and Professional Development (STTPD) program is designed to develop core competencies needed to effectively teach STEM curricula. The course is available through the Los Angeles ORT College (LAORT.edu) and the Bramson ORT Institute of Technology (BramsonORT.edu) with options for instructor-led and self-directed courses. Topics include fundamentals of science, critical thinking, teamwork, data literacy, assessment of student learning, and more.

"The teacher training program is carefully designed to enhance the fundamental skills necessary for proficient teaching and the successful implementation of STEM curricula," says Dr. Kanani.

Since the establishment of the organization in 1880, ORT (Organization for Rehabilitation through Training) schools have provided vocational and technical education to more than three million people, enabling them to become economically self-sufficient members of society. A non-proﬁt organization, ORT is one of the largest non-governmental educational (NGO) and training organizations in the world. Today World ORT reaches over 200,000 people a year in 30 countries, bringing high level science and technology to students of all ages.

About David Kanani, Ph.D.

Dr. David Kanani is the Director of US ORT Operations, President of Bramson ORT Institute of Technology, and President of Los Angeles ORT College. An engineer and educator with more than 40 years of academic and administrative leadership and entrepreneurial experience, Dr. Kanani holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) from Princeton University.

