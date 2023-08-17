New Stock Epinephrine and Stock Inhaler Toolkits Improve Safety of Students with Anaphylaxis and Asthma

The use and distribution of these toolkits has the potential to aid in the prevention of high-risk asthmatic and anaphylactic incidents in schools and optimize the safety of students who may experience anaphylaxis or asthma. Tweet this

Created in collaboration with the AAAAI, Code Ana, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Association of School Nurses and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this SA3MPRO™ stock epinephrine toolkit consolidates evidence-based resources from multiple city and state-led epinephrine programs to combat anaphylactic emergencies in schools. Contents of the toolkit include descriptions of anaphylaxis, strategies for training non-medical personnel on recognizing and responding to anaphylaxis, proper use of auto-injectors, a legislation-interpretation decision-tree and many other resources, such as auto-injector training videos to support students with allergies.

Similarly, the stock inhaler toolkit consolidates resources and model policies in accordance with several state-led asthma programs to combat child asthma emergencies in school. Components of this toolkit include resources for understanding state-specific laws, evaluating respiratory distress, applying practical evidence-based staff-training and more. The 58-page toolkit was made in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Association of School Nurses, the American Lung Association, Code Ana and the AAAAI to provide a framework to de-escalate asthma emergencies in diverse school environments.

The use and distribution of these toolkits have the potential to aid in the prevention of high-risk asthmatic and anaphylactic incidents in schools and optimize the safety of students who may experience anaphylaxis or asthma.

More information about the stock epinephrine and inhaler toolkits and SA3MPRO educational resources is available here.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries and is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

