New Study: AI Legal Performance Is Converging on Routine Work, but Diverging Sharply on Complex Reasoning

"The industry's conversation has largely focused on model size, speed, and cost," said Chad Main, founder of Percipient. "What this research demonstrates is that the next phase of competition will be won by systems that reason better, not simply systems that generate text faster." Post this

Among the study's key findings:

Routine work shows near-parity across leading models. Nine of 10 model variants clustered within eight points of one another on document review, suggesting core legal document-processing capabilities are rapidly commoditizing.

Complex reasoning reveals substantial performance differences. On the insurance coverage analysis benchmark, models were separated by as much as 37 points, demonstrating that advanced legal reasoning remains difficult for many systems.

Reasoning-focused models consistently led analytical tasks. Across insurance coverage, employment law, and contract review benchmarks, extended-thinking and reasoning-mode models outperformed their standard counterparts.

Thinking longer matters when legal analysis is difficult. While reasoning models showed only modest gains on document review, they delivered significantly stronger performance on tasks requiring multi-step legal analysis and application of authority.

Noise resistance is a critical differentiator. Models varied substantially in their ability to ignore irrelevant facts, avoid hallucinated authority, and focus on legally responsive issues, capabilities that directly impact reliability in real-world legal workflows.

"The industry's conversation has largely focused on model size, speed, and cost," said Chad Main, founder of Percipient. "What this research demonstrates is that the next phase of competition will be won by systems that reason better, not simply systems that generate text faster."

The study was loosely built on the GDPval evaluation framework – which measures AI performance on economically valuable, real-world work – and adapted specifically for legal practice. It was designed to demonstrate what a rigorous, defensible legal AI benchmark should look like, establish a repeatable framework for measuring real-world legal performance, and provide law firms and legal departments with a more reliable basis for evaluating AI tools.

As law firms and legal departments increasingly integrate AI into substantive legal workflows, the report suggests that benchmarking based on complex legal reasoning may provide a more meaningful measure of practical performance than traditional productivity.

Methodology

The benchmark exercise included various legal task types in litigation, transactional law, employment law, and insurance coverage. The study evaluated frontier LLMs from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, xAI, Kimi, and DeepSeek by asking each model to produce practical legal deliverables, including memos, coverage opinions, redlined contracts, and coded document review sets with privilege logs. The outputs were collected and blindly graded by qualified legal professionals using detailed, pre-determined rubrics.

The full benchmark report is available here.

About Percipient

Percipient LLC pairs purpose-built technology with experienced legal professionals to support corporate legal departments and their law firms with legal operations, help improve everyday legal processes, and assess business-critical legal AI solutions. Percipient is at the forefront of helping frontier AI companies evaluate and improve legal AI with expertise only legal professionals provide. Percipient's lawyers, data scientists, developers, and project managers bring together technology and skilled human judgment to handle legal work with speed and accuracy. Learn more at percipient.co.

Media Contact

Chris Sumano, LIMELIGHT, 1 6313162407, [email protected]

SOURCE Percipient