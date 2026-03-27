New Study Aims to Develop Algorithmic-Driven Nutrition Support for Patients Undergoing Cancer Treatment

"We're excited to support this effort, because it provides a framework to unlock the potential of AI to help people find advice for their specific dietary needs, in real time." Post this

Funded by the Cancer Nutrition Consortium, the study will create individualized decision-support tools designed to guide patients as they navigate treatment-related symptoms, dietary options and supportive therapies. The Dana-Farber research team is led by Marilyn Hammer, director of the Phyllis F. Cantor Center for Research in Nursing and Patient Care Services, who is working with the Department of Nutrition at Brigham & Women's Hospital, led by Katherine McManus.

Preparation for the study began in 2023, and the clinical research phase is commencing this year. The project is expected to conclude in 2027.

"Proper nutrition is increasingly recognized as an important factor in improving patients' treatment tolerance, quality of life and overall outcomes. However, sustaining good nutrition can be extremely challenging for individuals undergoing cancer treatment because of the symptoms and side effects they often experience," Hammer said. "We are thrilled to partner with the Cancer Nutrition Consortium and the Department of Nutrition at Brigham & Women's Hospital to develop new tools that can better support patients with cancer in meeting their nutritional needs."

The Cancer Nutrition Consortium was established in 2013 to advance research and practical solutions that help cancer patients maintain adequate nutrition during treatment and recovery.

In a seminal 2012 multisite clinical study, which included Dana-Farber, the founding members of the Cancer Nutrition Consortium discovered that patients with cancer experience an average of 10 co-occurring symptoms that negatively affect their quality of life and can negatively affect treatment outcomes. Common symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, taste aversions, dehydration, mouth sores and fatigue.

By applying algorithm-based approaches to these complex and overlapping symptoms, researchers hope to deliver more personalized guidance to help patients maintain nutrition during one of the most difficult phases of cancer care.

"We're excited to support this effort," added Cancer Nutrition Consortium chairman Garrett Law, "which provides a framework for unlocking the potential of AI to help people find advice for their specific nutrition needs, in real time."

About The Cancer Nutrition Consortium

The Cancer Nutrition Consortium, Inc. is a tax-exempt, 501(c)3 not-for-profit organized in Florida and based in Cambridge, Mass. To help improve nutritional outcomes for people going through cancer treatments, the Consortium provides resources, advances research, and develops tailored recipes. www.CancerNutrition.org

Media Contact

Garrett Law, Cancer Nutrition Consortium, 1 (844)262-4636, [email protected], www.CancerNutrition.org

SOURCE Cancer Nutrition Consortium