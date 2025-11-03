New Study Analyzing Over 500 Million Shots, Reveals What NBA Teams Have Been Keeping A Secret, Until Now

Dedicated basketball players around the country are in for a treat. A revolutionary shot-tracking technology, once available only to NBA and top NCAA Division 1 teams, is now available at a fraction of the price to high school and middle school teams across the country. Post this

Many coaches laughed him out of the gym.

But now the data proves once and for all…

John was right.

Little did coaches know, John and his team of basketball data scientists at NOAH had analyzed over half a billion shots using their patented shot-tracking technology to finally 'clear the smoke' and get the science-backed answer to their most pressing question…

"What is the optimal shooting arc, depth and left-right needed to maximize shooting percentage and increase consistency in any player as quickly as possible?"

How NBA Teams Are Using the 'Science of Shooting' to Gain an Edge

Noah's technology tracks a shot's angle, depth, and left-right aim, and supplies instant readouts on its massive screen. Players have two options for receiving feedback from the NOAH technology: one option is auditable feedback immediately after each shot, while the other displays visual feedback on the screens after each shot.

Early adopters of the NOAH shot-tracking technology include 28 of 30 NBA teams, and the NCAA is quickly following suit. This past season alone saw dozens of NCAA D1 teams, including every team from the 2025 NCAA Final Four, install NOAH's technology for their players to practice on.

For coaches who haven't been keeping up with how data is reshaping the very foundation of basketball, long gone are the days of telling your players to "shoot higher!" or "not that high!". "There's no need for that kind of coaching anymore," explains John. "Players can now practice their shooting on their own, getting valuable real-time data that's proven to result in a higher make percentage."

Just ask #3 NBA overall pick, Reed Sheppard. In high school/AAU he hit 32% from three. At Kentucky, with data-driven practice using Noah, he jumped to 52%, the best in the country. The takeaway isn't magic. It's measured reps that build repeatable mechanics and confidence.

But it's not just NBA teams benefitting from Noah. High school coaches get even more out of the Noah system than college and pro coaches because less than 10% of HS players are even shooting the correct arc and depth, which is a percentage killer that is easy to correct.

A Partnership Bringing Pro-Level Feedback at an Affordable Cost

After years of R&D, John and his team have developed a new, easy-to-install product, called NOAH backboard, which uses a similar technology stack to deliver all the real-time data players need to improve their shooting.

"When I first heard about the new Noah Backboard, I had to call John immediately to see for myself if what they were claiming about how quickly a shooter could improve their accuracy was true. After an hour long demo with John's team, I knew we had to find a way to partner up and bring this incredible technology to our PGC coaches and players across the country," says Mano Watsa, President of PGC Basketball.

"The Noah Backboard is a revolutionary tool I could only have dreamed of having the opportunity to take advantage of back in my coaching and playing days and I can't wait for PGC to play a part in getting more young, aspiring players the real-time shooting feedback they need to make instant improvement in their shot, leading to more confident players around the country. I'm a believer!"

When asked about the recent partnership, John Carter said:

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with PGC Basketball to help us get the product into gyms around the country. Their 30+ year track-record as the leaders in youth basketball player development, along with their impressive list of graduates now playing in the NBA, WNBA and the highest levels of college basketball is truly incredible."

What Coach and Players Get:

Immediate adjustments on arc, depth, and alignment. No more "higher!" vs. "not that high!" guessing.

Faster learning loops for individuals or groups during team workouts.

Trackable (and measurable) progress across practices and seasons.

Want one installed in your gym as soon as next week?

For more details and to inquire about installing a NOAH backboard at your school, simply go to https://www.noahbasketball.com/products/noah-backboard

You can also call 1-888-TRY-NOAH or visit https://www.noahbasketball.com/contact-us.

Media Contact

Mano Watsa, PGC Basketball, 1 519-574-9312, [email protected], https://pgcbasketball.com

SOURCE PGC Basketball