New Study By Top Employers Institute Reveals How Gen Z Is Shaping The Future Of Work

"This latest survey from Top Employers Institute is enlightening," said Jake Canull, Regional Director for Top Employers Institute. "The results showcase that Gen Z values work-life balance, purpose-driven employment, and opportunities for growth more than previous generations. The data finds organizations that adopt these priorities are better positioned to attract and retain top talent from the Gen Z workforce."

Stability, Sustainability, and Safety

When asked what values they look for in an organization, Gen Z emphasized stability, sustainability, and safety above all else. They want their employers to support them in building their careers while enabling a healthy life outside of work.

Gen Z expects to be heard and invested in; 80% said employers have a responsibility to continuously upskill their people.

When asked if they would accept a lower salary if it meant a better work-life balance, 62% said yes.

An impressive 82% stated it was important to have flexibility in their schedule and the ability to manage their work hours.

Similarly, 82% expressed a desire for choice and flexibility in the wellbeing offerings provided by their employer.

81% of Gen Z respondents said employers have a responsibility to support the physical wellbeing of their people.

An even higher amount, 83%, said employers have a responsibility to support the psychological wellbeing of employees.

Connection and Leadership

Gen Z is more socially disconnected than any other generation, spending less time with friends and more likely to report feeling isolated. Society's traditional ties are changing, significantly impacting Gen Z's perceptions of their workplace, supervisors, and idea of leadership overall.

When asked what kind of environment they thrive in, the most common response was one that is collaborative and team-oriented.

For 78% of respondents, work is a place to build community, social connections, and belonging.

When asked what kind of leader they want to work for, they chose emotional intelligence as the most important quality.

For Gen Z, the key part of being a leader is motivating and inspiring others, with almost half saying showing empathy and care is critical.

78% of Top Employers with average (9%) or below average Gen Z representation ensure leadership feedback.

Artificial Intelligence

Gen Z recognizes that AI is here to stay, and has some short-term benefits. But the newest generation has anxiety about how it would impact their lives, and the lives of other employees, in the long-term.

75% of our Gen Z respondents agreed that AI would allow them to learn new skills.

71% said they felt equipped to take advantage of this new technology when they were at work.

Yet only 60% agreed that it would have a positive impact on their career.

One fifth of participants disagreed that AI would have a positive impact on their care.

14% disagreed that it would have a positive impact on the world of work overall,

To learn more about the findings from Top Employers Institute's Gen Z: Redefining the Future of Work white paper, visit www.top-employers.com/us/.

Study Methodology:

Top Employers Institute Gen Z: Redefining the Future of Work white paper features insights from over 2,366 global Top Employers and 1,700 people aged 18–27 across nine countries and four continents. The findings reveal the workplace values of the newest generation across a broad range of related topics including leadership, culture, wellbeing, and AI. These individuals were equally distributed across China, Mexico, UK, US, India, South Africa, Germany, and Spain. This data covers six key domains of HR and is internally and externally audited, ensuring measurements are objective and fact-based. In addition to the adoption of best practices, through the certification process Top Employers Institute also gathers information about the generational split of each workforce. This questioning was conducted over two-weeks in July 2024.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organizations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent. To learn more about the Top Employers Institute, visit their website www.top-employers.com/en-US/

