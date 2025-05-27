New Study Calls for Resurgence of Independent Veterinary Practices in the U.S.

Veterinary medicine is at a crossroads. This is a moment to reaffirm the value of independent practice—not just as a business model, but as a cornerstone of professional purpose, community trust, and long-term sustainability. Post this

"Independent practices are not only viable—they are vital," said Charlotte McKay, Senior Economist at Veterinary Management Groups and corresponding author. "They offer veterinarians greater autonomy, foster deeper client relationships, and contribute significantly to local economies."

The article points out several key challenges facing independent practices, including limited economies of scale, slower adoption of new technologies, and difficulty accessing capital. However, it also highlights strong opportunities for growth through enhanced education in veterinary business management, supportive policy reform, and innovative ownership models like employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

"Corporate ownership isn't inherently bad," said Martin Traub-Werner, founder of VetBooks. "But it shouldn't be the only path forward. A diverse veterinary ecosystem that includes thriving independents is essential for innovation, choice, and quality care."

The authors call on veterinary schools, professional associations, and policymakers to support independent practice development by prioritizing leadership education, expanding ownership opportunities, and addressing systemic barriers to funding.

"The current economic climate, while challenging, also presents a window of opportunity for independent practices to reclaim ground," added co-author Marne Platt of Fundamental Capabilities. "With the right tools, mentorship, and advocacy, the future of independent veterinary practice can be strong and sustainable."

"Veterinary medicine is at a crossroads," said Matthew Salois, President of Veterinary Management Groups. "This is a moment to reaffirm the value of independent practice—not just as a business model, but as a cornerstone of professional purpose, community trust, and long-term sustainability."

The full article is available open access at Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Media Contact

Andrea Langley, Veterinary Management Groups, 1 (678) 395-3470, [email protected], https://www.myvmg.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Veterinary Management Groups