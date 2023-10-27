New Study Demonstrates Remarkable Safety and Durability for Rigicon's Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis

A recent clinical study on the Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis highlights positive safety outcomes and durability. With a revision rate of less than 1%, the study reaffirms the reliability of Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis in treating erectile dysfunction. Patients implanted with Rigi10™ report minimal complications, making it a valuable option for those seeking treatment for erectile dysfunction.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronkonkoma, Rigicon is pleased to present the findings of a comprehensive clinical study titled "Safety Outcomes of the First Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prostheses Implanted Worldwide." This study sheds light on the favorable safety and durability of the Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis, providing an encouraging option for individuals facing erectile dysfunction.

The study analyzed data from 605 first-time patients who underwent Rigi10™ implantation by 46 skilled urologists across 16 countries, with an average follow-up period of 21.6 months.

Key Findings:

Revision was required in only 0.99% of patients. Additionally, device infections were observed in only one (0.16%) patient. After revision, the Kaplan–Meier statistical analysis demonstrated an admirable three-year implant survival rate of 99.2%.

Compared to its competitors, notable features of Rigi10™ include the supple bending capacity of its rods, simplifying implantation through a smaller corporotomy, and the availability of extra widths of rods that facilitate precise penile girth attainment. Support for this is evident in the study, which indicates that the 12 mm cylinder size, not offered by competitive devices, was the second most used cylinder width.

The Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis has displayed favorable safety outcomes and durability in this study. With a revision rate of less than 1%, it stands as a reliable option for individuals seeking treatment for erectile dysfunction. Rigicon remains dedicated to excellence and innovation in the field of prosthetic urology, ensuring an improved quality of life for patients worldwide.

Dr. Steven K. Wilson, a distinguished urologist and contributor to the study, emphasizes the significance of these findings, affirming, "The Rigi10™ Malleable Penile Prosthesis exemplifies reliability in prosthetic urology. The data underscores the company's commitment to delivering dependable solutions that genuinely enhance the quality of life for patients."

For further details, please refer to the full study at www.nature.com/articles/s41443-023-00761-x.

About Rigicon: Rigicon is a renowned research, development, and manufacturing company specializing in innovative prosthetic urology solutions. Rigicon has emerged as a global leader, offering innovative products in over 50 countries. The company provides cutting-edge treatments for various urological conditions, including erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

To explore a comprehensive portfolio of devices, please visit Rigicon's official website at www.rigicon.com.

