New Study: Dental Membership Plans Prove Better Than Insurance

The data also indicates that membership plans are even more valuable than common cash payment discounts. For this DSO, average production for membership patients was 12% higher compared to the same cash-paying patients before they joined the membership plan.

"Our data clearly shows that membership plans are driving visits, procedures, and strong revenue growth not only for our industry-leading 5,000-plus independent practices that rely on Clerri, but large groups and DSOs as well," said Alan Press, Board Member and Interim CEO at Clerri. "We're just getting started. New platform upgrades like the Clerri Bridge and other innovations coming in the new year will drive even better results."

These key findings position membership programs as a distinct and superior financial strategy due to several factors, including reduced administrative overhead, improved patient loyalty, higher case acceptance rates, and a focus on comprehensive, preventive care, often encouraged by the subscription model. For healthcare practices navigating complex and usually restrictive insurance landscapes, the membership model offers a predictable revenue stream and greater control over the patient experience.

This evidence strongly encourages dental practices and groups to review their current financial models and consider integrating or expanding patient membership offerings. Doing so can secure higher patient production and stabilize long-term growth, making it a crucial step for future financial health.

"We're seeing fantastic results with our membership plan patients," said Dr. Matthew Strange at Arbor Dental Group. "It's clear that the plan offers significant value and helps our patients prioritize their dental health. It's a win-win for their oral health and our practice."

Arbor Dental Group is a single-location dental practice with three dentists on staff. Similar to the DSO highlighted in the study, the practice has experienced a 25% increase in new patients and a 78% increase in cash production since launching its membership plans. Clerri highlights stories similar to this one in the popular ebook, The Membership Effect.

