New Study Finds 60% of Gen Z Timeshare Owners Think Timeshare is an Exceptional Value

"One thing that's very exciting about the timeshare industry today is that Gen Z and Millennials make up the majority of new timeshare purchasers," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel Post this

"I'm a different type of traveler now. When I was in my early 20s, I did the bare minimum," said Taylor Adams, a Gen Z timeshare owner and survey respondent. "Now, I look for more premium rooms, more square footage, and amenities. I want more quality."

Additional insights from surveyed Gen Z owners are below:

64% said owning a timeshare makes planning vacations easier.

65% said owning a timeshare enables them to travel more frequently.

Gen Z timeshare owners are more likely than other Gen Z travelers to have children at home, highlighting the value of timeshares with young families.

"One thing that's very exciting about the timeshare industry today is that Gen Z and Millennials make up the majority of new timeshare purchasers," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "That's because the industry has evolved to appeal to younger generations with flexible booking options and hundreds of destinations to visit around the world. We've also found that many of these owners grew up going to timeshares with their families. Now that they're starting to have families of their own, they're seeking out those same experiences for their children."

To access additional industry data and insight from ARDA, click here.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

Media Contact

Lauren McCommon, ARDA, 1 321-281-5356, [email protected], ARDA.org

SOURCE ARDA