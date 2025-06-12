New Study Finds 92 Percent of People Say These Eight Inclusion Needs Are Essential to Success at Work

"The 8 Inclusion Needs are not about advantage or disadvantage. They are about the conditions every person needs to succeed." - Dr. Liz Wilson Post this

"This changes the conversation," said Dr. Wilson. "Inclusion is not just about representation or fairness. It is about creating conditions where all people, regardless of identity, can perform and feel valued."

A Universal Human Need, Not a Political Agenda

With more than 92 percent of participants rating all eight needs as important or very important to their workplace success, the findings offer a data-driven answer to a growing public question: Is inclusion still relevant? According to this study, the answer is a resounding yes.

Even when "important" was defined conservatively, over 98 percent of respondents still affirmed the relevance of these needs to their success.

When the World Works for You, It Is Easy to Miss What's Missing

The small group who disagreed shared a notable demographic profile.

"They tended to be individuals whose identities are most consistently reflected in workplace systems and leadership; typically white, male, non-disabled, and heterosexual," said Dr. Wilson. "When your environment has always worked for you, it is easy to assume that is the default experience for everyone."

Yet she emphasizes that it is precisely the point.

"The 8 Inclusion Needs are not about advantage or disadvantage. They are about the conditions every person needs to succeed. When people from majority groups explore their needs through the framework, they often have an a-ha moment: 'These are my needs too.'"

A Model for Risk Reduction and Business Performance

The study arrives at a time when organizations face rising pressure to balance inclusion with performance and compliance. With validated, measurable indicators across both an organizational sample and a broader global sample, the framework gives leaders a practical tool to assess and improve the inclusivity of their workplace environment.

"Inclusion is not a soft skill. It is a risk management issue. It is a performance driver. It is a leadership imperative," Dr. Wilson said. "The data now backs what many of us have been saying for years: Inclusion is important for everyone in your organization to thrive."

Dr. Wilson is the author of The Strategic Inclusion Playbook and founder of Include Inc., where her evidence-based methods for culture transformation have been adopted by organizations around the world to build inclusion capability, improve workplace conditions, reduce risk, and deliver measurable results.

The study is currently under academic peer review and is expected to be published later this year. The manuscript is available as a preprint: https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202505.1952.v1

Media Contact Information

Media Contact

Dr. Liz Wilson, Include Inc., 1 72058994341, [email protected], https://theincludeinc.com/dr-liz-wilson/

SOURCE Dr. Liz Wilson