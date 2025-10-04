New Study Finds White Nationalism Is a Key Driver of Support for Political Violence in the U.S.

While most Americans will never engage in violence themselves, public approval of political violence signals a dangerous tolerance for it. Post this

Half of Americans said political violence would be justified if the government violated citizens' rights or committed unlawful violence against civilians.

White nationalist sentiment strongly predicts support for violence, particularly when government actions favor left-leaning causes.

This effect remains significant even after controlling for political ideology and partisanship, suggesting that white nationalism is a uniquely dangerous force.

"While most Americans will never engage in violence themselves, public approval of political violence signals a dangerous tolerance for it," said Dr. Haner, assistant professor at Arizona State University and lead author of the study. "Our findings demonstrate that white nationalism is not just rhetoric — it is a critical threat to U.S. political stability."

The research highlights that support for violence is not confined to fringe extremist groups but is increasingly present among ordinary citizens. The authors warn that this normalization of political violence could embolden future attacks on democratic institutions.

Dr. Sloan, professor of sociology at the University of South Florida, emphasized: "Understanding the role of white nationalism is essential for designing effective counter-extremism strategies. Ignoring this link risks further destabilization of American democracy."

The study comes at a time of heightened concern about political violence in the U.S., following the January 6th insurrection, rising threats against elected officials, and ongoing debates about extremist rhetoric in public life.

"This research underscores that combating white nationalist narratives must be a bipartisan effort involving policymakers, media, educators, and civil society," added Dr. Haner.

The full article, "White Nationalism and Support for Political Violence in the United States," is published in Justice Quarterly and is available here.

By the Numbers: When Do Americans Say Political Violence Would Be Justified?





Index Survey Question Percent

Supporting

Violence







Nonpartisan Government Actions:

"The government violated or took away citizens' rights and freedoms." 50 % "The government violated the U.S. Constitution." 43 % "The government committed unlawful violence against its citizens." 55 % "The government began censoring the news, banning critical coverage." 39 % Right-Wing Government Actions:

"White supremacists took power in the government." 43 % "A president who lost a fair election tried to remain in power." 31 % "The government banned all abortions (for any reason at any time during a pregnancy)." 24 % "The government banned schools from teaching critical race theory." 20 % Left-Wing Government Actions:

"Anti-fascists took power in the government." 27 % "The results of a presidential election were rigged or fraudulent." 33 % "The government legalized all abortions (for any reason at any time during a pregnancy)." 18 % "The government required schools to teach critical race theory." 23 %













About the Authors

Murat Haner, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at Arizona State University specializing in terrorism, radicalization, and political violence.

Melissa M. Sloan, Ph.D., is a professor of sociology at the University of South Florida, focusing on emotion, fear of terrorism, and public well-being.

Justin T. Pickett, Ph.D., is a professor at the University at Albany, SUNY, specializing in public opinion, survey methods, and criminology.

Media Contact

Murat Haner, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, 1 9416815141, [email protected]

SOURCE Murat Haner, Ph.D.