New Study from The Fenway Institute Sheds Light on Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in Sexually and Gender Diverse Patients

"This is the first study to conduct detailed analysis of access to both medication and psychotherapy for OUD among sexually and gender diverse patients, including careful comparison with straight and cisgender patients to better understand disparities," explained Dr. Alex Keuroghlian, Director of the Division of Education and Training at The Fenway Institute and senior author of the study.

"Our research highlights the urgent need for tailored interventions that consider the unique experiences of SGD people with OUD," said study lead author, Dr. Michal McDowell, a Child Psychiatry Fellow and Researcher at The Fenway Institute. "By understanding disparities in buprenorphine prescribing in particular, we can implement practice delivery changes to address this challenge. Additionally, we can consider where SGD patients feel most at home receiving OUD care and offer services tailored accordingly." In addition, the study team emphasized the need for follow-up qualitative patient and provider focused research to understand why these treatment disparities and differences exist.

As the opioid epidemic continues to affect communities nationwide, this study serves as a reminder of the importance of delivering culturally tailored, sensitive, and inclusive healthcare. It calls for the implementation of clinical frameworks that promote equitable access to treatment for all people.

The full article can be read in the October 30, 2024 online publication.

Founded in 1971, Fenway Health advocates for and delivers innovative, equitable, accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. We center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health is an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development focusing on national and international health issues.

