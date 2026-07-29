New Study: Gen Z Travelers Are Driving Timeshare Industry Growth

Younger generations deeply value their vacation experiences. As they enter new stages of life, perks such as more space, exceptional amenities, and professionally managed resorts have become non-negotiable for them. That makes timeshare an attractive choice. Post this

Gen Z in particular is driving much of this momentum, with more than half (54%) of all Gen Z owners recently purchasing timeshare.

The study also found that these younger travelers are highly satisfied with their ownership. Gen Z owners expressed strong positive sentiment toward their current timeshare resort and ownership in general, with 92% rating their overall ownership experience positively.

That satisfaction is translating into strong loyalty and advocacy. Nearly all (94%) of surveyed Gen Z owners stated they would purchase their timeshare again, while 80% said that they actively recommend timeshare ownership to friends, relatives, and colleagues. This level of advocacy is comparable to Millennials (85%) and is significantly higher than older generations.

"Younger generations are passionate travelers who deeply value their vacation experiences," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "As they enter new stages of life and begin traveling with children and extended family members, they're looking for more than just a place to stay. Perks such as more space, exceptional amenities, and professionally managed resorts have become non-negotiable for them, and that makes timeshare an increasingly attractive choice."

Additional key insights from the 2026 United States Owners Report are below:

Vacation ownership remains popular: Nearly one in 11 Americans now owns a timeshare product.

Owners report high satisfaction: More than 90% rate their ownership experience positively.

Owners are using their vacations: In 2025, 94% of owners took a timeshare vacation, up from 80% in 2023.

The 2026 United States Owners Report follows the release of another annual ARDA report, the 2026 State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry, which examines the broader health and performance of the vacation ownership industry.

Findings from the State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry reinforce the momentum highlighted in the United States Owners Report. Industry sales have grown year-over-year since 2022, reaching $10.7 billion in 2025, while rental demand increased 20% over the same period, totaling $3.3 billion in 2025.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, timeshare occupancy remained steady at 80%, while hotel occupancy stayed at about 62%.

"Our latest research demonstrates the true appeal of timesharing," said Gamel. "Timeshare owners are not only actively enjoying their ownership and regularly staying at our members' resorts, but they're also purchasing more timeshare products as companies continue to focus on enhancing the overall owner experience—from branded resorts to new and enhanced experiences platforms. We're sure to see even more enthusiasm from owners who will unlock new ways to enjoy their vacations in the future."

To view these reports and other research from ARDA, visit ARDA Research & Insights.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

Media Contact

Lauren McCommon, ARDA, 1 3212815356, [email protected], ARDA.org

SOURCE ARDA