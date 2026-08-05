New Study Published in Journal of Medical Internet Research Finds Cognitive Behavioral Immersion for Depression More Effective With Virtual Reality Than a Flat Screen

Study Leveraging XRHealth's VR Technology Demonstrated Faster Reductions in Depression and Anxiety Symptoms and Greater Improvements in Overall Quality of Life Compared with Flat Screen Treatment

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XRHealth, the leading platform for therapeutic technologies, today announced the publication of a new study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, finding that cognitive behavioral immersion for depression is more effective when delivered through virtual reality technology (VR) than through a conventional flat screen interface. The study was led by XRHealth's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Noah Robinson, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Southern California and Vanderbilt University. The findings demonstrated that VR-based treatment was associated with faster reductions in symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as improvements in overall quality of life, compared with the same treatment delivered via a flat screen.

"This is one of the first studies to show that a core ingredient of VR mental health treatment is the headset itself. When patients received the same intervention on a flat screen, it wasn't as effective—because immersion is a key mechanism that transports patients into the therapy rather than having them watch it on a screen. These findings are direct evidence for why XRHealth's platform is such an effective way to deliver immersive interventions to patients at home," said Dr. Robinson.

According to the World Health Organization, 332 million people worldwide are affected by depression, making it one of the most prevalent mental health disorders globally. Depression is approximately 1.5 times more common among women than men, and more than 10% of pregnant and postpartum women experience depression.

The study included adults aged 18 and older who reported clinically significant symptoms of depression. The cognitive behavioral immersion intervention consisted of eight weekly, one-hour group sessions led by trained professionals who taught cognitive behavioral skills. The intervention lasted eight weeks, with participants followed for an additional six months. Recruitment and study procedures were conducted online, and outcomes were assessed using electronic self-report questionnaires.

Today, digital mental health treatment is increasingly delivered through apps and websites, many of which do not include live professional guidance or coaching as part of the intervention. The study found that combining professional coaching with a shared virtual reality environment enabled participants to enter an immersive digital world and engage in real-time social interactions with other participants.

The effectiveness of the virtual reality intervention was attributed, in part, to the technology's ability to enhance participants' sense of "presence" - the feeling of actually being present within a virtual environment, both physically and socially. Participants perceived their interactions with others as more authentic, which increased their engagement and amplified the emotional impact of the experience.

The use of virtual reality to deliver coach-led, group-based cognitive behavioral therapy was particularly beneficial for treating depression, as the technology created an immersive environment that supported interpersonal connection, social interaction, and the development of therapeutic skills, while also providing a more accessible way to participate in treatment.

"These findings will help bridge the gap in mental health care," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Cognitive behavioral immersion delivered through virtual reality is fundamentally different from traditional digital mental health interventions because patients are not simply viewing content on a screen -they are immersed in an experience. By combining evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy, live professional guidance, and the power of immersive virtual environments, this approach can create deeper engagement and more meaningful social and emotional interactions. The results of this study represent an important step toward transforming how mental health care is delivered and expanding access to treatments that can have a greater impact on patients' lives."

To view the study, please click here.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the leading platform for therapeutic technologies, delivering FDA-registered immersive devices, evidence-based digital therapeutic programs, mobile care tools, and peer community support to patients living with chronic physical, cognitive, and behavioral health conditions. XRHealth is licensed across 22 U.S. states and serves patients through Medicare Part B, VA programs, and expanding commercial insurance pathways. Learn more at xr.health.

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SOURCE XRHealth Inc