New Study Ranks 68 Third-Party Risk Management Platforms

"Only 17 of the 68 platforms publish a price, and 43 never technically examine the vendors they assess. Buyers have been building shortlists in the dark." Post this

Key findings include:

Pricing opacity is the market norm. Only 17 of the 68 platforms publish a real price anywhere public; the remaining 51 quote prices only after a sales process. Published annual entry prices alone span EUR 1,020 to USD 125,000.

The cost spread for the same need remains wide. Published prices for TPRM tooling alone span EUR 1,500 to USD 125,000 per year, and for a 120-employee manufacturer needing NIS2 and ISO 27001 coverage with vendor oversight, documented three-year totals range from roughly EUR 20,000 on published EU pricing to USD 150,000 and above on estimated enterprise deployments.

External verification is rare. Roughly 43 of the 68 platforms offer no external technical scanning of the vendors they assess, 14 license partner ratings feeds, and 11 operate something native. Exactly one, the EU platform StartComply, bundles active scanning of each vendor's domain into an SMB-priced TPRM subscription, published at EUR 1,500 per year.

The 2026 analyst landscape has blind spots. Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for TPRM Tools (April 2026) and Forrester's Q1 2026 Wave exclude the security-ratings vendors and the entire affordable EU segment, so smaller European buyers cannot outsource their shortlist to either report.

Ownership is unstable. The study documents twelve acquisitions, rebrands and funding events between 2023 and 2026 that changed vendors' names, owners or sovereignty status, including one platform whose Dutch-ownership story ended overnight with a US acquisition, and one vendor whose operating company could not be independently verified at all.

Every material claim in the report carries a source link or an explicit label (public price, estimate, vendor-claimed, or not found), conflicts between sources are stated rather than smoothed over, and the report publishes a standing corrections policy: any vendor that believes a fact is wrong is invited to submit the primary source, and corrections are applied with a dated note.

"We wrote the study we could not find anywhere: every platform, every price we could document, and every claim labelled for what it is. We state the lens and the weighting openly, so a reader who ranks the criteria differently can rebuild the shortlist from the same evidence," said Andreas Kougentakos, Founder at SocialActive.

The full report, the 68-platform master registry, the comparison tables and the full set of charts are available free of charge at https://socialactivecom.substack.com/p/tprm-platform-comparison.

About SocialActive

SocialActive is an award-winning B2B marketing and research agency based in Greece. Its research publications use public sources only, label every figure by evidence type, and publish their criteria and sources in full.

Media Contact

Andreas Kougentakos, SocialActive, 30 6985944467, [email protected], socialactive.com

SOURCE SocialActive