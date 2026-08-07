New Study Ranks 68 Third-Party Risk Management Platforms

New research maps 68 third-party risk management platforms in one ranked, source-linked comparison: what compliance really costs in 2026, who publishes prices, who actually scans vendors and what the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for TPRM left out. The full ranking and all 911 sources are free to read.
ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research agency SocialActive today announced The TPRM Platform Landscape 2026, a 78-page ranked comparison of 68 third-party risk management (TPRM) platforms, compiled from 911 publicly archived sources and free to read.
Third-party risk management became a regulated obligation for hundreds of thousands of European organisations when the EU's DORA regulation began applying in January 2025 and as NIS2 transposition reached 22 of 27 member states by May 2026. The study examines the software market that serves that obligation, from free open-source tools to enterprise suites estimated at more than USD 1 million per year, and ranks all 68 platforms through a stated buyer lens: nine criteria, listed in descending order of weight and drawn from a 20-criterion evaluation framework, so a reader whose priorities differ can rebuild the shortlist from the same evidence. The report's reference buyer is a European organisation of roughly 20 to 1,000 employees managing 10 to 150 vendors without a dedicated risk team; a separate shortlist covers enterprises above that range.
Key findings include:
- Pricing opacity is the market norm. Only 17 of the 68 platforms publish a real price anywhere public; the remaining 51 quote prices only after a sales process. Published annual entry prices alone span EUR 1,020 to USD 125,000.
- The cost spread for the same need remains wide. Published prices for TPRM tooling alone span EUR 1,500 to USD 125,000 per year, and for a 120-employee manufacturer needing NIS2 and ISO 27001 coverage with vendor oversight, documented three-year totals range from roughly EUR 20,000 on published EU pricing to USD 150,000 and above on estimated enterprise deployments.
- External verification is rare. Roughly 43 of the 68 platforms offer no external technical scanning of the vendors they assess, 14 license partner ratings feeds, and 11 operate something native. Exactly one, the EU platform StartComply, bundles active scanning of each vendor's domain into an SMB-priced TPRM subscription, published at EUR 1,500 per year.
- The 2026 analyst landscape has blind spots. Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for TPRM Tools (April 2026) and Forrester's Q1 2026 Wave exclude the security-ratings vendors and the entire affordable EU segment, so smaller European buyers cannot outsource their shortlist to either report.
- Ownership is unstable. The study documents twelve acquisitions, rebrands and funding events between 2023 and 2026 that changed vendors' names, owners or sovereignty status, including one platform whose Dutch-ownership story ended overnight with a US acquisition, and one vendor whose operating company could not be independently verified at all.
Every material claim in the report carries a source link or an explicit label (public price, estimate, vendor-claimed, or not found), conflicts between sources are stated rather than smoothed over, and the report publishes a standing corrections policy: any vendor that believes a fact is wrong is invited to submit the primary source, and corrections are applied with a dated note.
"We wrote the study we could not find anywhere: every platform, every price we could document, and every claim labelled for what it is. We state the lens and the weighting openly, so a reader who ranks the criteria differently can rebuild the shortlist from the same evidence," said Andreas Kougentakos, Founder at SocialActive.
The full report, the 68-platform master registry, the comparison tables and the full set of charts are available free of charge at https://socialactivecom.substack.com/p/tprm-platform-comparison.
About SocialActive
SocialActive is an award-winning B2B marketing and research agency based in Greece. Its research publications use public sources only, label every figure by evidence type, and publish their criteria and sources in full.
Media Contact
Andreas Kougentakos, SocialActive, 30 6985944467, [email protected], socialactive.com
SOURCE SocialActive
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