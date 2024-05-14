New Study Reveals 25 Percent of U.S. Adults Have Tried Virtual Reality

"Meta is investing heavily in VR and is playing a long game. That includes loss leader pricing and subsidized headsets that accelerate market share and network effect." -Mike Boland, Chief Analyst of ARtillery Intelligence Post this

Meta's market impact was likewise evident in its growing market share. 57 percent of VR users report experiencing Meta's VR headsets, including all variants and generations. This figure is up from 48 percent in last year's report and 34 percent in the previous year. This is driven by a competitive feature set, a growing library of games & experiences, and aggressive pricing.

"Meta is investing heavily in VR and is playing a long game," said Mike Boland, Chief Analyst of ARtillery Intelligence. "That includes loss leader pricing and subsidized headsets that accelerate market share and network effect. One result is that consumers end up with devices that are less expensive than they should be, including Quest 3 and its expanded mixed-reality functions."

Virtual Reality Monitor applies Thrive Analytics' acumen and time-tested practices in survey research. Wave 8 included a sample of 52,000+ U.S. adults. Furthermore, eight waves of research enable robust longitudinal analysis and trending data. Thrive Analytics and ARtillery Intelligence also produce a corresponding AR report which will publish next month.

"AR and VR remain in early-adoption phases," said Thrive Analytics Managing Partner Jason Peaslee. "But though there are typical challenges and adoption barriers, these technologies will gradually transform the way people work, connect, and learn. We're committed to quantifying that evolutionary path over the next several years."

Report Availability

VR Usage & Consumer Attitudes, Wave 8 is available from ARtillery Intelligence and Thrive Analytics. Deeper access to the base data and additional strategic analysis can be obtained from Thrive Analytics.

About ARtillery Intelligence

ARtillery Intelligence chronicles the evolution of spatial computing, otherwise known as AR and VR. Through writings and multimedia, it provides deep and analytical views into the industry's biggest players, opportunities, and strategies. Products include the AR Insider free publication and the ARtillery PRO research subscription. Research includes monthly narrative reports, market-sizing forecasts, consumer survey data, and multimedia, all housed in a robust intelligence vault. To learn more, see https://artilleryiq.com/

About Thrive Analytics

Thrive Analytics is a leading digital marketing research and customer engagement consulting firm. With clients spanning leading national brands as well as publishers and agencies serving the small business community, it pairs proprietary market research services and data analytical tools with time-tested business insights and methodologies to help organizations measurably improve customer experience, loyalty, and sales results. Its mission is to provide superior research and support services that inspire clients to make smarter decisions. Learn more or contact Thrive Analytics at https://www.thriveanalytics.com/.

About Virtual Reality Monitor

Virtual Reality Monitor is Thrive Analytics' proprietary survey of virtual reality/augmented reality technology users. These surveys, conducted semiannually, track the adoption rates, usage, satisfaction levels, profiles, and many other areas related to VR/AR users. Each wave has a customizable section for client-specific inquiries. Results & key insights are communicated in advisory reports & presentations, charts & infographics, newsletters & articles, and custom data views. Information from these studies is used by marketers, product managers, consultants, and other people working in the technology space.

Media Contact

JASON PEASLEE, Thrive Analytics, 937-212-4355, [email protected],

Mike Boland, ARtillery Intelligence, 415-230-0324, [email protected], https://artilleryiq.com/

