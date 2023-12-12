New Study Reveals a Staggering 40% of ADHD-Diagnosed Individuals Also Struggle with Anxiety

ADHD and Anxiety: A Complex Intersection Unveiled in New Research by ADHDtest.ai

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A ground-breaking study conducted in partnership with the ADHDtest website and supervised by MD Adeel Sarwar has brought to light a significant correlation between ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and psychiatric comorbidities. Among the most startling of these findings is that a whopping 40.40% of individuals diagnosed with ADHD also show symptoms of anxiety.

The comprehensive study meticulously analyzed a diverse cohort of 1,528 participants to determine the prevalence of ADHD and its associated conditions. The sample included 756 females, 378 males, 36 non-binary individuals, 32 transgender participants, and 52 whose gender was not specified.

This study highlights the significant overlap between ADHD and anxiety disorders considering ADHD has been linked with numerous psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Adeel Sarwar commented on the findings, stating, "This research not only reinforces the intricate relationship between ADHD and other psychiatric disorders but also emphasises the importance of holistic therapeutic approaches when addressing ADHD. It's essential to consider potential comorbidities for an effective treatment strategy."

Beyond the staggering correlation with anxiety, the study illuminated a myriad of psychiatric comorbidities associated with ADHD. Specifically, 12.50% of ADHD-diagnosed participants struggled with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), 11.30% reported symptoms of insomnia, 8.60% were identified with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and 4.10% had dyslexia. The presence of other conditions like autism, bipolar disorder, substance abuse, and borderline personality disorder further underscores the intricate web of challenges many ADHD individuals face.

The research, backed by a diverse and substantial sample size, offers a unique perspective into the complex psychiatric landscape that often surrounds ADHD. This study highlights the need for the medical community to take a more integrated approach to handling ADHD and its comorbidities.

ADHDtest.ai, renowned for pioneering rapid and cost-effective ADHD assessments, has made the study's raw data available for other researchers to access and download.

