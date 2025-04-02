New Study Reveals Critical Consumer Spending Trends and What They Mean for Your Marketing in 2025

"Consumers are prioritizing essentials like health, wellness, and home improvements while cutting back on luxuries. Brands that adapt by focusing on affordability, trust, and transparent messaging will be best positioned to capture attention and drive loyalty." Post this

The study also revealed that franchises are well-positioned to benefit from consumers' preference for trusted brands, with many choosing them for brand recognition and competitive pricing. To leverage this, franchises should focus on localized marketing, value-driven promotions, and transparent messaging to build stronger customer relationships.

John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility shares his thoughts on the study, saying, "The data provides a clear picture of where consumers are heading in 2025 and how brands can optimize their marketing efforts. Consumers are prioritizing essentials like health, wellness, and home improvements while cutting back on luxuries. Brands that adapt by focusing on affordability, trust, and transparent messaging will be best positioned to capture attention and drive loyalty in an increasingly competitive market."

The study provides additional insights and actionable recommendations on how businesses can adjust their strategies to capitalize on changing consumer trends and strengthen their connection with target audiences.

To gain full access to the report, download the 2025 Consumer Spending Study today at https://go.ignitevisibility.com/2025-consumer-spend-study/.

