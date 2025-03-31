New Study Reveals Dramatic Generational Shifts in CBD Usage and Wellness Priorities

These findings demonstrate the evolution of wellness priorities across generations. Post this

Key Findings:

Mental Health Takes Center Stage for Younger Users

44% of Gen Z and 36% of Millennial CBD users prioritize anxiety and stress management

In contrast, 62% of Baby Boomers and 54% of Gen X users primarily seek pain relief

Sleep improvement remains a consistent priority across generations, with usage ranging from 18-30%

Investment in Wellness Varies Significantly

Younger generations show higher wellness investment, with 30% of Gen Z users spending over $100 monthly on CBD

monthly on CBD Baby Boomers demonstrate more conservative spending, with 65% allocating under $50 monthly

monthly Millennials lead in the mid-range spending category, with 35% investing $51 - $100 monthly

Digital Divide in Product Research

53% of Gen Z users employ multiple digital channels, including search engines, social media, and online reviews

Baby Boomers rely heavily on healthcare providers (40%) and traditional information sources

Gen X and Millennials balance between digital research and professional healthcare guidance

The study also revealed consistent satisfaction rates across generations, with users rating CBD's effectiveness at 7.1 out of 10 for overall well-being, stress management, and sleep quality.

"These findings demonstrate the evolution of wellness priorities across generations," says Andy Papilion, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "Understanding these differences enables us to better serve each generation's unique needs while contributing to the broader conversation about preventative wellness and mental health."

For more information about the study, visit https://www.thecbdistillery.com/cbd-generation-gap-study/.

About Balanced Health Botanicals and CBDistillery™

Balanced Health Botanicals™ is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes flag-ship brand CBDistillery™. CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands, sold in retailers nationwide, solidifying CBDistillery™ as the leaders behind the #CBDMOVEMENT. CBDistillery™'s mission is to be the premier CBD education resource and to provide the masses with easy access to hemp-derived CBD products, the latest industry research and verified customer testimonials. Distilling, the process of extracting plant compounds and vital nutrients to improve life naturally, is at the core of everything CBDistillery™ does. CBDistillery™ has made significant investments in its infrastructure, from rigorous product testing to pure and potent products, so that consumers have the power in their hands to live life distilled. Balanced Health Botanicals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada's best-selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

FDA Disclosure: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. Full Disclaimer

