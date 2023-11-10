New Study Reveals How Attractions & Entertainment Destinations Must Adapt to the Visitors of Today & Tomorrow

"We have an industry thriving with innovation and the introduction of so many diverse new products and experiences. New attractions, new consumer offerings, new events, and festivals - all designed to create fresh and unique memories for guests year-round." Jakob Wahl, President and CEO, IAAPA Post this

Consumer sentiment is still positive, with a whopping 93% of all attraction visitors planning to enjoy activities with at least as much frequency as last year and 42% planning to visit even more in 2024! Gen Z and affluent Americans feel the most positive about the year ahead.

Willingness to pay for incremental offerings, with 75% of destination visitors willing to pay more for less time in line and 85% of affluent Americans, which spans multiple generations, saying they would pay for "skip the line pass" type offerings. Notably, 65% of affluent Americans are willing to pay at least 10% or more for expedited entry.

Unique experiences are especially important to Millennials, with 67% willing to pay incrementally versus only 36% of Boomers and 49% of Gen X. Companies offering "Non-traditional" entertainment, including consumer brands and immersive experiences like Mattel, Hallmark, and Meow Wolf, have entered the attractions industry in recent years, giving consumers a greater range of options and challenging conventional companies to up their game.

"We have an industry thriving with innovation and the introduction of so many diverse new products and experiences. New attractions, new consumer offerings, new events, and festivals - all designed to create fresh and unique memories for guests year-round."

Jakob Wahl , President and CEO, IAAPA

The report and the data behind it unveiled four key market segments:

The Attraction Affluent: This group has household incomes >$100K annually and spending power to visit local and destination attractions. They look for unique experiences and will reject attractions with poor customer service experiences and long waits.

The Raving Fans: These consumers include mostly Gen Z, Millennials, and women in their late 20s who seek unique experiences and are drawn to attractions with a social component.

The Smart & Sustainable Seekers: Gen Z and families value edutainment (activities with an education component) and environmentally sound practices.

The Socializers: Like the Raving Fans, these mostly Gen Z visitors look for attractions they can enjoy with friends.

The report examined different generations and their visits to both local and destination attractions (those involving travel and hotel stays) and discovered that the main factors having an impact on the guest experience before, during, and after a visit are:

Social influencers and YouTube are drivers of Gen Z and Millennial visitors: While word of mouth is still a significant driver of visits, social media influencers (ranked as the top driver for Gen Z and Millennials) and YouTube videos emerged as critical marketing mediums most likely to be the catalyst for a visit.

Digital enhancements enrich on-site experience: Digital enhancements most visitors seek include mobile apps, mobile ticketing, contactless payments, and digital maps, which are now essential for creating a seamless guest experience.

Bad customer experience interactions (staff rudeness): 60% of local visitors and 51% of destination travelers lose trust if they are treated poorly by front-line staff. Due to staffing shortages and training challenges, this has become an issue for many organizations. Only 30% of Boomers will give you more than one chance to make up for a bad guest experience compared to 63% of Gen Z, who are statistically more forgiving.

Food and beverage options: 89% of visitors will pay for food onsite. However, the research reveals that only 37% of local and 43% of destination visitors say food options contributed to their satisfaction at attractions, indicating an opportunity for improvement.

Importance of sustainability: 4 out of 5 Gen Z respondents cite sustainability as a key variable in choosing where to go. Additionally, 48% of all visitors are willing to pay more to visit an attraction with a strong commitment to sustainability with Gen Z and those with kids leading the way.

The Report contains 50+ pages of key insights and data, along with specific recommendations for operators of all types of attractions and entertainment destinations.

For more information and to gain access to the full report, visit www.laneterralever.com/industries/attractions-marketing-agency/iaapa-leisure-consumer-trends-report-2023

