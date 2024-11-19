New Study Reveals How Political and Social Issues Impact Students' College Choices

Study of high school students shows that college campus gun laws, anti-DEI legislation, local attitudes toward LGBTQIA+ communities, and abortion laws greatly impact where students choose to go to college.

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeIQ, a free website helping students discover colleges that fit their preferences, today released a comprehensive study on how political and social issues—such as campus gun laws, DEI policies, and state abortion legislation—are increasingly influencing high school students' college choices.

The study finds that campus carry gun laws have the most substantial impact on students' decisions about where to apply to college, though other issues also weigh heavily.