New Study Reveals How Political and Social Issues Impact Students' College Choices

Study of high school students shows that college campus gun laws, anti-DEI legislation, local attitudes toward LGBTQIA+ communities, and abortion laws greatly impact where students choose to go to college.
SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollegeIQ, a free website helping students discover colleges that fit their preferences, today released a comprehensive study on how political and social issues—such as campus gun laws, DEI policies, and state abortion legislation—are increasingly influencing high school students' college choices.
The study finds that campus carry gun laws have the most substantial impact on students' decisions about where to apply to college, though other issues also weigh heavily.
Key Findings of CollegeIQ's Study:
- Campus Carry Gun Laws: Three out of five students report that campus carry laws will have a moderate or significant impact on their college choice, with this factor especially important among Black students.
- DEI Restrictions: State laws limiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are a significant factor, with 46% of students indicating these laws will moderately or significantly influence their choice.
- LGBTQIA+ Acceptance: State laws and community attitudes toward LGBTQIA+ inclusivity are nearly as impactful as DEI laws, with 44% of students stating these issues will influence their decision.
- Abortion Laws and State Politics: While still influential, these issues play a slightly lesser role in students' choices.
"It is perhaps unsurprising that campus carry gun laws top the list of concerns," said Andrew Allemann, CEO of CollegeIQ. "This generation has grown up with active shooter drills and the persistent threat of school violence, which has undoubtedly shaped their priorities when choosing a college."
The study suggests that, although colleges have limited control over state legislation, they may need to address prospective students' concerns in areas such as LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and support for students from diverse backgrounds to remain competitive in attracting students.
Additional Insights by Demographics:
- Racial Influence: Over half (53%) of Black students said DEI restrictions would have a moderate or significant impact on their choice. Black students are also more concerned about campus gun laws than other groups.
- Political Affiliation: Two-thirds of students identifying as Democrats indicated DEI laws would impact their decision, compared to one-third of students identifying as Republicans. Democrats were also more likely to cite the other factors as highly influential.
- Gender Differences: Forty percent of women reported that abortion laws would have a moderate or significant impact on their decision, compared to 27% of men. Women also expressed higher levels of concern about campus gun laws.
"CollegeIQ's survey of high school juniors and seniors demonstrates that factors beyond academics and cost are increasingly critical to students' decision-making processes," Allemann added.
The complete study, with in-depth insights into how political and social issues are impacting students' college choices, is available here.
