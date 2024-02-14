New Study Reveals Impact of Belonging and Wellbeing on Teacher Retention

"Creating school environments that foster a sense of belonging for all teachers and prioritize their wellbeing is critical but challenging work. Our analyses highlight the importance of these efforts for supporting teacher retention and building schools where teachers thrive." Post this

"Creating school environments that foster a sense of belonging for all teachers and prioritize their wellbeing is critical but challenging work," Dr. Kraft shared. "Our analyses highlight the importance of these efforts for supporting teacher retention and building schools where teachers thrive."

The report highlights the following key findings:

Improved Belonging & Wellbeing is tied to increased retention: The higher a school's Belonging & Wellbeing score on Upbeat's survey, the higher its overall retention rate. Schools demonstrating elevated rates of Belonging & Wellbeing experience a teacher retention strength over 16 percentage points higher than schools with lower rates of Belonging & Wellbeing.

Belonging and wellbeing is critical for specific groups: Strong cultures of belonging and wellbeing are especially important for early career teachers and teachers in elementary and middle schools. Early career teachers who responded affirmatively to all six questions related to Belonging & Wellbeing exhibited retention rates 18 percentage points higher than their counterparts who agreed with three or fewer questions.

Belonging & Wellbeing relates to other key categories: Teachers in schools with high levels of agreement with Belonging & Wellbeing are likely to have positive perceptions of work/life balance, appreciation, and a strong sense of professional satisfaction and purpose.

Implications for Education Leaders: The report provides actionable insights for school administrators and district leaders to enhance school culture and foster belonging and wellbeing in their school communities.

"We believe that by understanding the nuanced relationship between belonging, wellbeing, and teacher retention, we can contribute to the creation of more supportive and fulfilling educational environments for educators, ultimately for the betterment of students across the country," said Upbeat Founder and CEO Henry Wellington.

The complete research report is available for download here and on teachupbeat.com.

