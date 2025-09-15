New Study Reveals Overwhelming Support for a More Sustainable Future; Opens Door to Growth in Renewable Energy

"We are committed to providing international standards to equip government, policymakers and organizations with the tools they need to address the critical challenges of our time, and preserve our planet for future generations," said Philippe Metzger, IEC Secretary-General and CEO. Post this

In a recent international survey* covering multiple markets, the IEC has found that people not only care greatly for the environment and view environmental sustainability as critically important, but would like to see more commitment from in-country leadership, particularly in the move to more renewable or sustainable energy solutions (such as solar, wind, and hydro).

"The theme for this year's General Meeting is 'Fostering a Sustainable World', which not only aligns perfectly with the current attitude revealed in our survey results, but also reaffirms our commitment to providing international standards to equip government, policymakers and organizations with the tools they need to address the critical challenges of our time and preserve our planet for future generations," said Philippe Metzger, IEC Secretary-General and CEO.

This year's General Meeting is an opportunity for the standards community to reflect on the success of global sustainability efforts to date, to map the road ahead together, and to entrench collective efforts to provide access to clean, efficient, sustainable energy for everyone. The importance people place on the need to create a more sustainable world is matched by the potential for growth and investment in the renewable energy sector. From smart grids to energy storage, from eco-design to circular economy principles, the IEC's work is providing the foundation for the transition to sustainable systems through international technical standards and conformity assessment frameworks.

The survey highlights several key themes that represent opportunities to speed up the shift towards a more sustainable world. These include:

1. Environmental sustainability is seen as important:

a. 8 in 10 (83%) respondents consider environmental sustainability as important or very important.

b. 7 in 10 (72%) from the four emerging markets surveyed (Brazil, Egypt, India, South Africa) consider environmental sustainability to be very important. In India, where the importance placed on environmental sustainability is highest, this figure increases to 9 in 10 (94%).

2. Renewable or sustainable energy solutions are the key to safeguarding the future of the planet:

a. When asked how important it is that their country moves to more renewable or sustainable energy solutions (such as solar, wind, and hydro), 86% of respondents considered it important or very important; 91% in emerging markets; 75% in leading economic markets surveyed (Canada, France, Germany, Singapore).

b. When asked to what extent they oppose or support their country generating more electricity from renewable energy sources (such as solar, wind, and hydro), 8 in 10 (80%) said they either support or strongly support. This number increases to 86% in India.

c. Leading economic markets were more skeptical when asked if investing in renewable energy will help combat climate change and protect the environment (74% agreed). However, 9 in 10 (92%) in emerging markets said they agree or strongly agree.

3. We're making progress, but more can be done:

a. When asked how satisfied they are with the efforts in their country to support the switch to renewable or sustainable energy solutions, less than half of respondents were satisfied or very satisfied. Only Egypt, India, Singapore, & Canada exhibit satisfaction levels above 49% selecting "satisfied or very satisfied". India holds the highest satisfaction level with 68% selecting "satisfied or very satisfied".

Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) believe it is important or very important that their country remains committed to the international effort, such as at the UN's COP climate conference, to limit global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In India, nearly 9 in 10 (86%) said the same.

Increasingly severe weather events, resource scarcity and environmental degradation demand urgent action, and it seems world citizens would agree. The IEC stands at the forefront of this global effort and it is the organization's responsibility to act for the good of society by providing the foundation for energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and the responsible use of resources through standards and conformity assessment.

"Across every use case and application, electricity is fast becoming the prime mover of the global economy. The IEC brings the tools to ensure a better future for all without creating more polluted skies, soil, or seas. At this year's IEC General Meeting, the entire community is focusing on innovations that will deliver an all-electric and connected society that serves as the basis for a thriving future for our children and grandchildren - a world that is truly sustainable in every sense," said Vimal Mahendru, IEC Vice-President and Chair of the Standardization Management Board.

Advancing this vision depends on international collaboration. In fact, according to the survey, nearly 8 in 10 (77%) believe it is a shared responsibility. As such, the IEC will harness the collective expertise of its global community to create standards and conformity assessment that not only meet today's needs but also safeguard the future for generations to come.

*Survey commissioned by IEC, conducted by Stickybeak. For more details, visit the interactive survey results page (try different browser(s) for faster access).

