New Study Shows Consumers Are Willing to Pay 31% More for Fast-Acting Cannabis Edibles

"This research validates what we've been seeing firsthand: premium in cannabis is defined by performance, not price," said Corinne Butler, SVP of Growth, Azuca. "We're seeing fast-acting products earn top placement because they meet those expectations — and because consumers are willing to pay more for quality and consistency."

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:

Premium Pricing: Customers are paying 31% higher original price and 39% higher sell-through price for fast-acting gummies compared to the average of all other gummy types (100mg THC). Fast-acting SKUs are priced highest — and discounted the least — showing strong consumer willingness to pay.

Per SKU Dominance: Despite being a smaller segment, fast-acting products generate 4-5x more sales per SKU than non-mood-specific gummies, which are historically the category's volume leader.

Brand Performance: Brands with fast-acting products in their portfolio rank 100+ positions higher in BDSA's national dollar sales rankings than those without; 50% of sales generated are from fast-acting products

High-Velocity Retail Presence: Fast-acting edibles are preferentially stocked in high-volume dispensaries, and are essential for competitive distribution.

Category Lift, Not Cannibalization: Fast-acting edibles do not cannibalize traditional or mood-specific SKUs. Instead, they expand the category by attracting repeat buyers and increasing overall spend.

Consumer Loyalty: On average, baskets with a fast-acting SKU are 6x more likely to include another fast-acting unit—signaling repeat behavior.

"Brands launching fast-acting gummies can expect significantly higher sales per product than with traditional 100mg non-mood-specific SKUs, which face heavier competition and lower demand," said Katie Rizik, Director of Client Solutions, BDSA.

"When the effects show up as promised, the product earns a permanent place in the basket — and TiME INFUSION® is how Azuca's partners deliver the taste and trust that earn shelf power," added Butler.

About the Report

The 2025 Edibles Premiumization Report, presented by Azuca and BDSA, is the most comprehensive study of its kind, leveraging verified retail sales data across major U.S. cannabis markets to quantify the performance and strategic advantage of fast-acting edibles.State-specific data addendums will be released in the coming months to provide deeper insights by market. View the full report here.

About Azuca

Since 2018, Azuca has been transforming the edibles and beverage industry with its best-in-class, fast-acting delivery systems and advanced formulations. Central to Azuca's innovations is the TiME INFUSION® process, which encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules making them "water-friendly" for a predictable and controllable experience similar to a smoker's high. Azuca's portfolio–which powers over 150 SKUs nationwide–includes CX ACTiVATOR® for the most versatile product applications, Whole-Plant ACTiVATOR® for solventless cannabinoid and terpene preservation, and RTD ACTiVATOR® ("Ready to Drink") for enhanced potency protection in beverages. Azuca has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and featured on Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 list. Learn more at AZUCATiME.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

