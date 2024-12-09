New Study Supports Fertility Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for Improving FET Success

Acubalance Wellness Centre, a leader in integrative fertility care, celebrates a new study confirming the effectiveness of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) in improving frozen embryo transfer (FET) outcomes for women with recurrent implantation failure. This evidence supports Acubalance's innovative approach, combining LLLT with acupuncture and naturopathic medicine to enhance fertility success.
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre, a pioneer in integrative fertility care and an early adopter of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) for fertility and IVF, welcomes new evidence supporting its innovative approach to improving frozen embryo transfer (FET) outcomes. LLLT, also known as photobiomodulation, has been a cornerstone of Acubalance's fertility treatments, and a recent clinical study confirms its effectiveness for those facing recurrent implantation failure (RIF).
The study published in June 2024, titled Low-Level Laser Therapy for Improvement of In Vitro Fertilization Outcomes in Patients with Recurrent Implantation Failure: A Randomized Clinical Trial, investigated the impact of LLLT on women aged 24 to 39 who had experienced at least three failed embryo transfers with high-quality embryos. The findings showed that LLLT improved biochemical pregnancy rates (46.7% vs. 33.3%) and clinical pregnancy rates (33.3% vs. 20%) compared to a control group, confirming its ability to enhance uterine blood flow and endometrial receptivity. (Cite: Jafarabadi M, Farbod Y, Shariat M. Low-Level Laser Therapy for Improvement of In Vitro Fertilization Outcomes in Patients with Recurrent Implantation Failure: A Randomized Clinical Trial. J Lasers Med Sci. 2024 Jun 5;15:e15. doi: 10.34172/jlms.2024.15. PMID: 39051002; PMCID: PMC11266823.)
Acubalance has been at the forefront of incorporating LLLT for fertility, offering this non-invasive, evidence-based therapy as part of a comprehensive plan that also includes acupuncture and naturopathic medicine. LLLT works by using low-intensity red and infrared light to stimulate cellular activity, promote tissue repair, and create a healthier uterine environment for successful embryo implantation.
"This study supports what we've seen in practice for years: LLLT can significantly improve FET outcomes," says Dr. Lorne Brown, founder of Acubalance. "We are proud to continue leading in integrative fertility care and providing our patients with proven solutions."
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.acubalance.ca or contact Acubalance Wellness Centre at 604-678-8600.
Media Contact
Jocelyn Brown, Acubalance Wellness Centre, 1 6046788600, [email protected], acubalance.ca
SOURCE Acubalance Wellness Centre
Share this article