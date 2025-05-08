New Study Warns AI Won't Replace You But Lack of Soft Skills Might

As AI continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, technical expertise alone is no longer sufficient for success according to new research by Skiilify titled: AI Won't Replace You—But Lack of Soft Skills Might: What Every Tech Leader Needs to Know. Post this

Soft skills— which include curiosity, resilience, tolerance of ambiguity, perspective-taking, relationship-building, and humility— are critical for fostering collaboration, problem solving, negotiation, and mentoring in tech environments. Unfortunately, many tech professionals struggle to develop these skills due to lack of time, structured learning opportunities, and actionable feedback.

"We've invested billions helping machines get smarter, but we've neglected the human side of the equation," said Dr. Paula Caligiuri, Co-Founder of Skiilify and a D'Amore-McKim School of Business Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University. "Despite recognizing the rapid pace of AI and automation, most professionals believe significant changes to their roles are still on the horizon but they don't realize the immediacy of the shift that's coming. The reality is that in an AI-driven world, it's not your code that will drive your success, but your agility skills like curiosity and resilience."

Equally concerning is that many leaders are underestimating the speed of change with respect to AI's impact on their own roles. This mismatch is creating a lack of urgency and putting teams at risk of falling behind. Without strong soft skills, even the most advanced technical teams will struggle to adapt, collaborate, and innovate in an AI-driven future. The survey highlights this dichotomy and its challenges such as:

75% believe tolerance of ambiguity is essential, yet 37% struggle with decision-making under uncertainty.

84% value perspective-taking, but 31% find it challenging to reconcile conflicting viewpoints.

93% rate curiosity as critically important, yet nearly half cite lack of time as their biggest barrier to learning.

The disparity between the recognition of soft skills' importance and the development of these skills poses a significant challenge for tech professionals today.

"The survey illuminates the increasing importance of soft skills such as curiosity, resilience, tolerance of ambiguity, perspective-taking, relationship-building, and humility…all of which are crucial for fostering collaboration, problem-solving, and driving innovation in a sector that thrives on constant evolution," said Caligiuri. "By equipping tech professionals with the necessary tools and training, the industry can enhance its ability to innovate and collaborate effectively in an AI-driven future."

About the Study

Skiilify embarked on this research to determine the growing divide between technical expertise and the soft skills that truly determine success in this AI moment. Surveying a diverse sample of 217 tech professionals, spanning executives (C-suite, vice presidents, and directors), mid-level managers, and individual contributors, respondents represented a wide range of industries and technical areas, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development, IT infrastructure, and cloud computing, ensuring comprehensive insights into how soft skills are perceived and developed across different technical fields. This survey was conducted online in February 2025 by IJ Research.

About Skiilify

Skiilify is a public benefit corporation that has been at the forefront of developing essential soft skills in the tech industry. Co-founded by Dr. Paula Caligiuri and tech leader, Andy Palmer, Dr. Caligiuri has spent over three decades researching contextual agility. Skiilify offers assessments, development tips, resources, and training tailored to both individuals and organizations. With a global outreach that includes companies and universities worldwide, Skiilify is dedicated to enhancing the adaptability and flexibility of today's tech workforce. To learn more visit https://www.skiilify.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

