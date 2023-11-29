New Supportiv Resource Collection Empowers You To Release "Bad" Habits That No Longer Serve You

Bad habits are bad because they feel bad to the individual; because they make one's life harder; or because they keep a person from being who they want to be. Post this

In order to be broken, "bad" habits must be replaced with more positive ones – and Supportiv's new resource collection aims to provide alternative options and tactics to swap "bad" behaviors for behaviors that better serve wellbeing.

Supportiv CEO and Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk elaborates on the intention of this new resource collection: "Calling any behavior a 'bad habit' deserves clarification. It's a quick jump to feeling a person's bad habits make them bad at their core. People tend to judge themselves and others for bad habits; however, these articles and worksheets clearly separate the person from the behavior that could be hurting them."

Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, continues the thought: "Bad habits are bad because they feel bad to the individual; because they make one's life harder; or because they keep a person from being who they want to be. Having these habits shouldn't merit criticism from others, but might merit some practical, tactical strategy if the affected individual decides to make a change."

Supportiv's new resources on Bad Habits (https://www.supportiv.com/badhabits) provide context, validation, and new paths forward out of the behaviors that work against a person's quest for mental, emotional, and social wellbeing. Topics in the collection include:

How To Stop Interrupting People Despite Best Intentions

Revenge Bedtime Procrastination Could Be Why You Stay Up Late

How To Get Organized And Stop Being Messy For Better Mental Health

Coping With Phone Phobia When Ignoring Calls Gets Out Of Hand

Slouching And Poor Posture Harm Your Mental Health, Too

Peer Pressure: Yes, It's Easier To Give In, But You Have Options

Choosing To Change Unhealthy Habits

3 Reasons Why You Should Stop 'Shoulding'

Toss The Trauma Yardstick: Your Experience Matters

Stop Procrastination Before It Stops You

Why Do I Push People Away? Reasons And How To Stop

Counter The Emotional Side Of Nicotine Dependence

Thinking of Pulling An All Nighter? There's A Better Way

Turn People-Pleasing Behaviors Into Self-Protective Ones

How To Stop Nitpicking Others (And Why It Matters For Your Health)

How To Stop Holding A Grudge - For Your Own Sake

Find resources to help recognize, come to terms with, and replace bad habits at https://www.supportiv.com/badhabits. Or, use Supportiv's online peer support for support in re-thinking behaviors that work against wellbeing.

In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling emotional as a man to coping with autism as a woman, from anxiety to apathy, from divorce to communicating better, or from burnout to breaking bad habits. Even experiences like disability, marginalization, and internalized stigma are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.

Supportiv has already enabled over 1.8 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: https://www.supportiv.com/testimonials.

