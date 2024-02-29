New Supportiv Teen Identity Article Collection Explores Mental Health Struggles Involving Ethnicity, Immigration, Gender, And More

"You may feel different from those around you, but you're not an anomaly in the world. There are people who feel just like you, and you can even get connected to them online. There is power in that knowledge." Post this

Student writers from around the US delve into marginalized perspectives and emotional struggles related to identity. Newly published titles in the Identity article collection (https://www.supportiv.com/teens) include:

Belonging In The Deaf Community When You Grew Up 'Hearing' | Larisa Draaisma

Being Gay and Latino: Loving Your Culture That May Not Love You | David Artiga

The Cultural Clash Of An Iraqi Teen Immigrant In America | Dona Jazrawy

The Pressure And Pride Of A First-Gen Latina College Student | Jacqueline Juarez

| When Your Parent Has a Mental Health Condition | Allison Roberts

Replacing Toxic Masculinity With Masculine Vulnerability | Xander Wells

Triggered Teens: The Reality Of Gun Violence | Angie Novoa

Mental Health Struggles Among Rural Teen Immigrants in America | Sana Arabolu

Dealing With Imposter Syndrome As A First-Generation Latinx Student | Jessie Garcia

Leaving The Church Without The Freedoms Of Adulthood | Ashley Baldwin

Labels, Labels Everywhere: Are They Actually Helpful? | Alexandria Wyers

When Mental Health Is Dismissed In Black Families | Mary Pittman

Life Inside The Latina Mother Daughter Dynamic | Genevieve Martinez

How Sexualized Fiction Impacts Young Women | Catherine Langworth

Being An Outlier: Notes From A Queer Asian American Catholic | Dawn Nguyen

When You're A LGBTQIA+ Teen In Rural America… | Emme Garfield

Teens Navigating Secondary Trauma Together | Shandy Clark

Being Bilingual In A Monolingual Immigrant Family | Juanita Hurtado

Comfortably Me: Individualism In A Society Full Of Trends | Mari Maxey

Discarding Tokenism And Forming Your Own Identity As A POC | Destiny McCray

Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi emphasizes the impact of these new additions to Supportiv's Identity collection: "Especially if you're a teen, if you live in a rural area, or if you're an immigrant, you're even more likely to feel different. Everyone has experiences that are hard to explain or to discuss in-person. But when people connect digitally, it's easier both to start more complex conversations, and to find those people who truly have been there and know what you're talking about."

In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling misunderstood at work to communicating more effectively, from getting through family drama to re-entering the dating world, from panic to numbing out, or from caregiving struggles to medical anxiety. Even experiences like breakups, bad habits, and loneliness are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.

Supportiv has already enabled over 1.8 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: https://www.supportiv.com/testimonials.

