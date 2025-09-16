New Surgery Offers Relief for Hard-to-Treat Chronic Headache Sufferers

"The Institute was among the first in the nation to offer occipital nerve decompression. Our refined microsurgical breakthrough leverages that strong track record of clinical excellence to offer additional options to patients with recurrent symptoms," said Matthew Kaufman, M.D., FACS. Post this

Standard headache medications often fail to relieve these symptoms, and many patients seek other forms of treatment like injections or surgery. Occipital nerve decompression surgery has been a surgical treatment option for more than 15 years and can provide substantial relief in properly selected patients. However, roughly 10% of patients who initially benefit from this procedure will develop recurrent symptoms and may require additional care.

"Recurrent occipital neuralgia causes real, ongoing suffering for patients, and until now options after initial surgery have been limited," said Dr. Kaufman, who is double board-certified in plastic surgery and otolaryngology – head and neck surgery. "The Institute was among the first in the nation to offer occipital nerve decompression. Our refined microsurgical breakthrough leverages that strong track record of clinical excellence to offer additional options to patients with recurrent symptoms."

The research reflects the Institute's ongoing pattern of innovation in treating a variety of peripheral nerve disorders that occur throughout the body. Dr. Kaufman and Dr. Nasser's presentation at ASPS will highlight the new technique's methodology, outcomes and potential to become a new standard for patients who do not fully respond to primary surgery.

Their novel approach adapts a method called centro-central neurorrhaphy (CCN), originally developed to prevent painful neuromas (nerve tissue swelling) in amputees, to the greater and lesser occipital nerves. This revision procedure removes the previously treated and still painful segment of nerve and microsurgically joins the free ends of nearby occipital nerves to one another. The idea is to give the regenerating nerve fibers a controlled path to grow, rather than allowing them to form disorganized, painful nerve endings (neuromas).

In their early series of eight patients who had persistent pain after prior decompression surgery, six reported complete resolution of symptoms at a mean follow-up of about five months; the other two had only mild or partial recurrence.

"We are excited to share our findings with the broader surgical community and hope this new technique will expand treatment possibilities for patients living with this painful condition," added Dr. Nasser, a board-certified plastic surgeon.

The presentation will take place at the ASPS Annual Meeting, a leading forum for advancements in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery to be held Oct. 9-12, 2025 in New Orleans.

About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of leading surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare. Visit advancedreconstruction.com for more information.

