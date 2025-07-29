New Survey: 9 in 10 Americans Want Decontaminated Cannabis, But Most Don't Understand the Methods

"If we're going to foster trust in the cannabis industry and ensure product safety, we must also invest in educating consumers about what decontamination is, why it matters, and how it's done," said Jeff Adams, Founder and Managing Director, XRPure. Post this

"This survey reflects a major gap in awareness of how we can make cannabis cleaner and safer to consume," said Jeff Adams, Founder and Managing Director of XRPure, a company propelling innovation in cannabis decontamination using X-ray energy. "Consumers are clearly demanding transparency and safety in their cannabis products, but we as an industry need to do a better job in fully communicating how those safety standards are met."

Additional findings include:

53.7% said they would be more likely to purchase decontaminated cannabis flower

Only 15.7% would be less likely to do so.

43.8% of respondents admitted they do not understand the differences between the main decontamination methods used today

The survey, which included adult participants across diverse age groups, income brackets, and U.S. regions, confirms that decontamination is no longer a niche concern—it's a mainstream expectation. It also signals an important opportunity for cannabis brands and regulatory agencies to prioritize publicizing that the flower has been decontaminated, the method that was used to do so, and why this is significant.

"This all starts with labeling, but we need to strive to go beyond that," added Adams. "If we're going to foster trust in the cannabis industry and ensure product safety, we must also invest in educating consumers about what decontamination is, why it matters, and how it's done."

Unlike traditional chemical or heat-based decontamination methods, XRPure's proprietary machines use X-ray technology to fully penetrate the cannabis flower, breaking down microbial DNA and rendering them inert. X-rays pass through the plant and leave no trace residue, so the plant can retain its full integrity. By using a cold process that doesn't affect the chemical properties of the plant, cultivators can now treat their flower post-harvest, before or after packaging, to achieve dramatic – if not total - microbial reduction. This approach crucially boosts the safety of products for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, while helping cultivators reduce costs associated with crop loss and product recalls.

As cannabis legalization expands and product offerings diversify, setting clear standards for safety and transparency is vital. This survey serves as a call to action for producers, lawmakers, and educators alike to bridge the knowledge gap and meet the rising demand for cannabis that not only meets minimum safety standards, but is decontaminated to exceed safety standards.

The full survey can be viewed here. For more information about XRPure's decontamination systems or to request a demo, visit www.xrpure.com.

Survey Methodology:

XRPure commissioned SurveyMonkey to conduct a survey of 500 anonymous Americans ages 18 and up. The survey was conducted in May 2025.

About XRPure

XRPure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Varex Imaging Corporation, the world's largest independent supplier of X-ray imaging components. XRPure specializes in cutting-edge X-ray decontamination solutions for the cannabis industry, ensuring product safety and integrity with minimal impact on quality.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, XRPure, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://xrpure.com/

SOURCE XRPure