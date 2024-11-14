New Survey Data Reveals Consumer Concerns and Opportunities Surrounding Community Pools within Municipalities

"To provide residents with heightened peace of mind, municipalities nationwide can benefit from implementing water management technology that enables the delivery of the safest, most appealing pool water possible." Post this

"Community pools should be a place for friends and neighbors to gather and enjoy themselves, without having to worry about water safety and cleanliness," said Richard Lindhorn, vice president of marketing and corporate development for VivoAquatics. "However, based on these survey findings, many people remain concerned about issues like bacteria and improper chlorine levels. To provide residents with heightened peace of mind, municipalities nationwide can benefit from implementing water management technology that enables the delivery of the safest, most appealing pool water possible."

By providing real-time water monitoring capabilities, VivoAquatics helps municipalities maintain the highest levels of pool safety and sanitation and even meet government standards for compliance. Additionally, VivoAquatics allows users to detect potential problems quickly, preventing unwanted compliance complications and pool closures. This is important because, according to the survey, 40% of community members reported that their municipality's pool has closed unexpectedly for reasons outside of weather conditions.

"By prioritizing proper upkeep, municipalities can enhance the overall pool experience for all and cultivate trust and loyalty among patrons," elaborated Lindhorn.

VivoAquatics provides municipalities, fitness centers, hotels and other facilities with comprehensive water safety, conservation and compliance solutions. With its technology, users can access valuable data on water quality, temperature, chemical balance and more so that any deviation from safety parameters can be identified and addressed as quickly as possible.

For additional information on VivoAquatics, visit its website here.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

Media Contact

VivoAquatics, VivoAquatics, 1 6168486248, [email protected], www.vivoaquatics.com

SOURCE VivoAquatics; VivoAquatics