New Survey Data Reveals Pools Are One of the Most Important Amenities at Fitness Centers

"These findings clearly demonstrate the significant value that gym goers place on having access to a pool, making proper water management a must for gym owners and managers."

The survey also found that while most respondents are satisfied with the sanitation and maintenance of their gym's pool, about 24% reported that they've experienced an unexpected pool closure. Additionally, 47.15% of respondents said they haven't received detailed information about pool sanitation or safety from their fitness center, suggesting an opportunity for enhanced communication.

"By taking a proactive approach to pool management, fitness centers can significantly reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses and other issues that could lead to unwanted pool closures," added Lindhorn. "To take this one step further, it can also be beneficial for owners and managers to communicate their water quality standards to members, educating them on the robust system they have in place and inspiring overall confidence."

VivoAquatics provides fitness centers, hotels and other facilities with comprehensive water safety, conservation and compliance solutions. Partnering with many of the world's leading brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness and Marriott International, VivoAquatics is a trusted source for ensuring water safety and sanitation.

For additional information on VivoAquatics, visit its website here.

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more.

