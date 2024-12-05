New Survey Data Shows Residents Prioritize Pools and Hot Tubs at Multifamily Properties

"By investing in the right tools, multifamily property owners and managers can help ensure that their residents have access to the best-managed pools and hot tubs possible." - Richard Lindhorn Post this

However, 58.29% of respondents remain concerned about chlorine levels and bacteria in the water, demonstrating a lingering worry despite an otherwise positive sentiment.

"It's clear that pools and hot tubs are highly valued amenities at apartment and condo complexes," said Richard Lindhorn, vice president of marketing and corporate development for VivoAquatics. "At VivoAquatics, we encourage multifamily property owners and managers to invest in proactive water management to help maintain high-quality pools, hot tubs and other water features year-round. While it's fantastic to see that so many people are satisfied with the cleanliness and maintenance of their property's pools and hot tubs, owners and managers can take this one step further by implementing technological tools that will allow them to conveniently monitor pH levels, chlorine levels and more in real time."

This is where VivoAquatics comes in. With its innovative technology, properties can access valuable data on water quality, temperature, chemical balance and more from anywhere, at any time. This instant access ensures that any deviation from safety parameters can be identified and addressed as quickly as possible, reducing the risk of issues like waterborne illnesses and alleviating concerns for residents.

This can also help limit unwanted pool and hot tub closures that result from unresolved, ongoing issues. To underscore the importance of this, almost half (45.73%) of VivoAquatics' survey respondents have experienced an unexpected pool or hot tub closure at their residence for reasons outside of weather conditions.

"By investing in the right tools, multifamily property owners and managers can help ensure that their residents have access to the best managed pools and hot tubs possible," added Lindhorn.

VivoAquatics provides multifamily properties, hotels, municipalities, fitness centers and other facilities with comprehensive water safety, conservation and compliance solutions.

About VivoAquatics

VivoAquatics provides a smart and connected technology platform for operators to manage water features including pools, spas and more, as well as the overall conservation of a facility. An innovative suite of commercial aquatic solutions, VivoAquatics equips customers with the tools needed to improve water safety, conservation and compliance. It provides chemical automation, water safety monitoring, leak detection, water and energy usage monitoring, compliance management and more to deliver the safest and most appealing water for guests in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The technology platform is the center of the program, which also includes expert support, training, certification and procurement optimization. VivoAquatics partners with hundreds of the world's leading hospitality, real estate, fitness and REIT brands including Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels, Westgate Resorts, In-Shape Fitness, The Irvine Company, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Marriott International, Aman and many more. For more information on VivoAquatics' technology, visit https://www.vivoaquatics.com/.

