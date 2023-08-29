New Survey from Aeroflow Breastpumps Highlights Breastfeeding's Impact on Postpartum Mental Health & the Need for Education

The results of this survey illustrate something we know as mothers and as professionals in this space: our mental health overlaps with every single experience of motherhood. Tweet this

Notable survey results include:

About 90% of respondents shared they experienced feelings of anxiety, sadness, stress or a low mood after giving birth, with 67% saying that breastfeeding or making sure their baby was fed contributes to their stress and anxiety.

More than half (53%) of new mothers experienced anxiety after weaning.

63% of respondents felt they needed assistance to properly breastfeed, and 67% admitted to skipping out on activities due to not having the tools or resources necessary to breastfeed in public.

70% of new moms shared they have also had to skip out on activities due to their postpartum depression.

80% of mothers expressed interest in receiving education around the resources and tools available to help their mental health after giving birth.

More than 90% feel that education around what mothers should expect with their postpartum mental health needs to be improved.

While the demand for increased access to breastfeeding support and mental health services is clear, further insights from the survey also conclude that barriers to access when it comes to location exist. More than half (57%) stated that their location interfered with their ability to receive care around breastfeeding and postpartum necessities, while 30% of mothers stated they were never able to get ahold of a lactation consultant when they were struggling. This reveals an immediate need for telehealth services so mothers have access to professional help at all times while breastfeeding.

"Postpartum already brings so many changes to a woman's body that can impact their mental health, and breastfeeding is just another aspect that can cause new moms to feel stress and anxiety. I commonly see moms experience different struggles that can make the breastfeeding experience stressful and frustrating, such as clogged milk ducts, trouble latching, low milk supply, establishing a feeding schedule and more. We need to provide mothers with more education and resources to ease their breastfeeding journey, which will ultimately result in better mental health outcomes," said Dr. Jessica Madden, Medical Director of Aeroflow Breastpumps. "Health insurance and care providers play a huge role in increasing access to critical breastfeeding resources that will help moms reach their breastfeeding goals and ensure their mental health is intact. At Aeroflow Breastpumps, we've recently partnered with Canopie to provide affordable, app-based mental health support for new mothers through insurance, and are continuing to expand our educational resources for new mothers."

"The results of this survey illustrate something we know as mothers and as professionals in this space: our mental health overlaps with every single experience of motherhood. This is doubly true with feeding - in fact, challenges and unmet expectations around feeding are some of the most reliable early warning signs that a new mom is struggling," said Anne Wanlund, Co-Founder and CEO of Canopie. "Poor mental health can negatively impact our ability to feed – and sleep, because we are anxious about feeding. It's a vicious cycle. We have seen very high uptake and engagement in Canopie's mental health programming from Aeroflow moms, who are given trustworthy, evidence-based resources and a supportive environment that encourages them to take care of themselves."

To view the full findings of the study please click here.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in providing breast pumps & breastfeeding support through insurance. Its mission is to improve health outcomes for new and expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and breastfeeding journey by making it easy to receive the very best medical equipment, supplies, support and education for each unique stage of motherhood. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

Media Contact

FischTank PR, Aeroflow Breastpumps, 646-699-1414, [email protected], https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com/

SOURCE Aeroflow Breastpumps