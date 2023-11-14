New Survey: Parents Lack Basic Understanding About Circumcision Dangers; 'Skin in the Game' Campaign Launches to Raise Awareness About This Unnecessary Medical Practice

"People nationwide have volunteered to be part of the Skin in the Game campaign and talk about how routine newborn circumcision has adversely affected their lives," says Georganne Chapin, Intact America. "Mothers talked about their sons' circumcision complications, including bleeding and infection." Post this

Using events, new books by experts in the field, photography, and narratives to put human faces on circumcision victims, the campaign brings to life personal stories. It includes people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and sexual orientations.

"People from across the country have volunteered to be part of the Skin in the Game campaign and talk about how routine newborn circumcision has adversely affected their lives," says Georganne Chapin, co-founder and executive director of Intact America. "Mothers talked about their sons' circumcision complications, including bleeding, infection, and sometimes further surgical repair. Men explained that sex is painful because too much skin was permanently removed from their bodies at an age when children cannot consent."

Survey Highlights

In September 2023, Intact America conducted a nationwide survey regarding male child genital cutting (aka circumcision). The results showed that people know surprisingly little about this surgery, which is performed on 1.4 million baby boys each year. Other findings include:

39% of those surveyed said that they don't know what happens during circumcision. 91% know only some of what happens during the procedure.

46% said they were not aware that newborn circumcision can result in complications.

31% of those surveyed said they would be open to reconsidering their decision to circumcise a future son.

Participants believed that one-third of all boys are being circumcised for religious reasons, when the actual rate of ritual circumcisions is less than one percent.

55% of respondents said they did not research circumcision because they had already decided to circumcise their sons.

The Intact America survey was fielded by the Qualtrics Research Team using their panel. The survey controlled for sex, age, race, and level of education.

Two Memoirs About Circumcision Debut in February 2024

Chapin will reveal her own circumcision story, describing the dangers and myths of circumcision and the role that medical professionals play in pushing the surgery when her memoir, "This Penis Business," is published in February 2024 by Lucid House Publishing. The book will be released together with "Please Don't Cut the Baby!," a memoir written by Marilyn Milos, RN, one of the country's earliest intactivists (or anti-circumcision activists), and currently a member of Intact America's board of directors.

"Intact America's mission is to change the way America thinks about circumcision," Chapin said. "Circumcision has been so prevalent in American culture that it cuts through all of us. In my experience, as people learn more about circumcision, the more likely they are to oppose it."

About Intact America

Intact America is the largest national advocacy group working to end involuntary child genital cutting in America and to ensure healthy sexual futures for all people. It does this by challenging social and sexual norms and empowering supporters and volunteers through advocacy and education. To learn more about the issues in the current conversation about newborn male circumcision, visit IntactAmerica.org and CircumcisionDebate.org, and follow Intact America on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

