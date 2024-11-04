New Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Americans Want to Relocate If Their Presidential Candidate Loses

New survey reveals how presidential election results will influence where Americans live

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and user-friendly platform for finding the best and most convenient storage facilities, has published a recent survey report examining how political preferences in the upcoming 2024 presidential election are influencing Americans' thoughts on relocating. Conducted in October 2024, the survey of 2,955 U.S. citizens found that 34% of respondents would like to move to another state or country if their candidate loses, underscoring the impact of political divisions on real estate.

Overall, 3% say they will definitely move and 3% say they will probably move if their preferred candidate loses. Additionally, 18% say they would like to move if the outcome isn't in their favor, but they acknowledge they probably (16%) or definitely won't (12%). Several factors are keeping them in place, including personal finances (62%), emotional ties to their current location (36%), and potential job opportunities in a new area (34%).

Among those surveyed, Gen Z stands out, with over half indicating they would like to relocate if their preferred candidate is not elected. Women were slightly more likely than men to express a desire to move if the outcome isn't in their favor.

The survey reveals distinct differences in issues motivating potential moves based on voter preference. Harris voters considering relocation are primarily concerned about the potential for a federal abortion ban, increased racial inequality, and a rollback of progressive rights. In contrast, Trump voters are most worried about rising living costs, economic decline, and open border policies.

This survey, commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish in October 2024, collected responses from U.S. citizens who plan to vote in the upcoming election for either Harris or Trump. To view the study write-up, please visit: https://www.storageunits.com/1-in-3-americans-want-to-relocate-if-their-presidential-candidate-loses/

StorageUnits.com is an emerging startup dedicated to helping consumers across the United States discover the best and most convenient storage options in their local communities. The website provides comprehensive resources and tools for traditional self-storage, full-service storage, and moving solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.storageunits.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Baker, StorageUnits.com, (877) 540-8170, [email protected], StorageUnits.com

SOURCE StorageUnits.com