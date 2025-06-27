New Survey Reveals Key Wellness Challenges Facing Military & Veteran Spouses

This research highlights wellness gaps often overlooked in conversations about military families. Post this

"Military and veteran spouses are a critical part of the military community, yet their well-being is under-researched. Through our collaboration with IMVFW on this comprehensive wellness survey, we hope these insights empower data-informed decisions, support better program design, and help tell the full story of the military and veteran spouse experience," said Evie King, President, InDependent and 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year.

"This research highlights wellness gaps often overlooked in conversations about military and veteran spouses," added Dr. Elisa Borah, Director & Research Professor, IMVFW. "By focusing on the range of lived experiences of spouses, we can help shape policies and programs that truly support their needs."

Read the full report compiled by InDependent and The Steve Hicks School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Austin research team.

About InDependent:

InDependent is the nonprofit for military spouse wellness across all branches of the Armed Forces, including Active Duty, Guard, Reserve, Veteran, and Retired. Their team collaborates with mental health, nutrition, and other wellness professionals to develop educational programming, tailored resources, research, and tools that support holistic military spouse well-being across all eight dimensions of wellness.

About the Institute for Military & Veteran Family Wellness (IMVFW):

The Institute for Military and Veteran Family Wellness (IMVFW), based at The Steve Hicks School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Austin, conducts research, designs and tests new programs, and disseminates knowledge and practices that can improve the health and wellness of service members, veterans, spouses, and family members. Our work has three main areas of focus: research, training & education, and community engagement.

About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch, and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills, and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.

