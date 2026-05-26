NEW SURVEY: Sales Managers Say Fear of Displacement is a Key Barrier to AI Adoption

"AI adoption in sales continues to face resistance due to customer data concerns, limited training and fear of losing the human element. With only 37% of sales managers saying they fully understand AI's value to their team's success, many sales reps continue to use AI primarily for basic tasks." Post this

A sampling of the research highlights five answers to five questions:

What percentage of sales managers report "concerns about job displacement" is slowing internal AI adoption?

Twenty-one percent of sales managers report that concerns about job displacement are hampering internal AI adoption. At the same time, nearly one-quarter of sales managers say AI is helping their organizations "get more done with fewer people by reducing payroll-related costs." The findings highlight the tension many organizations face between improving operational efficiency and maintaining employee confidence in an AI-driven workplace.

What percentage of sales managers report that AI output is always verified and edited before sharing with clients?

Only 25% of sales managers report that AI-generated output is always verified and edited before being shared with clients. This contrasts sharply with a recent Gartner survey showing that 69% of B2B buyers want sales reps to validate AI-generated insights before making decisions.

"AI adoption in sales continues to face resistance due to customer data concerns, limited training and fear of losing the human element," says SalesFuel Founder and CEO C. Lee Smith. "With only 37% of sales managers saying they fully understand AI's value to their team's success, many members of their sales teams continue to use AI primarily for basic tasks like writing email sequences."

How long does it take sales managers to offboard a poorly performing sales rep?

It takes 5.9 months on average to offboard a poorly performing sales rep after first recognizing signs of trouble. Many managers spend too much time trying to salvage a bad hire — often hoping additional coaching, training or motivation will improve performance. The delay negatively impacts team morale, sales productivity, customer relationships, and overall revenue performance.

How have the most important sales management skills changed since 2021?

Since 2021, the definition of an effective sales manager has become more multidimensional. In 2021, 72% of organizations identified goal setting and accountability as the top sales management skill. in 2026, priorities have become more diversified, with sales training ranking highest at 50%, followed closely by sales coaching at 48%, while goal setting and accountability declined to 46%.

How do sales managers rate their marketing departments?

Sales managers give their marketing departments mixed reviews. While 35% award marketing a five-star rating, nearly one-quarter say improving sales and marketing alignment is among their company's top strategic initiatives right now — suggesting many organizations still see room for stronger collaboration between the two functions.

Upcoming Webinar: "New Research: The True Cost of a Bad Sales Hire — And How to Avoid It"

To glean more insights from SalesFuel's Voice of the Sales Manager™ register today for this June 3rd webinar in partnership with Sales & Marketing Management. The session will delve into the methodology behind these new figures and offer best practices for identifying high-potential sales talent before an offer letter is signed.

The presentation will feature industry experts including:

Paul Nolan, Editor-In-Chief, Sales & Marketing Management

C. Lee Smith, Founder and CEO of SalesFuel, Global Sales Credibility Authority

Kathy Crosett, Senior Vice President of Research, SalesFuel

Attendees will gain insights into:

Quantifying the hidden costs of hiring the wrong sales candidate in the current market.

Identifying "red flag" behaviors and cultural misalignments during the interview process.

Leveraging behavioral assessments to ensure candidates possess essential empathy and critical thinking skills.

Implementing the Four Fits™ methodology for hiring and retaining top-tier sales professionals.

Registration Information:

Sales managers, executives, HR professionals, and journalists are encouraged to attend this deep dive into talent strategy. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

Register for the webinar today at: https://www.smmconnect.com/events/4491?gref=salesfuel

For more insights and the methodology of the Voice of the Sales Manager™ survey, please visit: https://salesfuel.com/audiencescan/vosm/

JOURNALISTS: WE CAN SHARE A CUSTOMIZED DATA CUT OF THE SURVEY UPON REQUEST.

About SalesFuel®:

Founded in 1989, SalesFuel® has a proven track record of offering a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include SalesCred®, our sales training programs that help salespeople build credibility, earn buyer trust and strengthen executive influence. SalesCred is delivered through in-person or virtual workshops and features AI in Sales training focused on the responsible use of AI. And TeamTrait™, a hiring, retention and team optimization solution, is the best alternative pre-hire assessment and aptitude testing platform for building high-performing teams.

Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com

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SOURCE SalesFuel