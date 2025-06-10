New survey shows commuters want more electric vehicle charging & incentives at work

"Since most Americans commute to work, parking their cars for hours each day, workplaces are excellent locations to charge, opening doors for anyone thinking about driving electric, especially those who cannot charge at home." Post this

Key survey findings:

While most respondents are aware of zero-emission transportation incentives, only 15% say their workplace offers them. 11% of respondents said they don't know if their employer provides incentives, revealing a need for workplaces to be more transparent and make greater efforts to remind employees of available incentives.

Almost three-quarters of respondents who currently do not have access to EV workplace incentives and other forms of pollution-free transportation said they would be interested in having them, compared to about 12% of respondents who said they would not be. The latter indicated their home-charging setup as the primary reason for their lack of interest.

98% of respondents without access to workplace incentives said they would be interested or very interested in access to EV charging at work. Similarly, about 91% of respondents said the same about subsidies for EV purchasing and leasing. Other incentives listed in the survey included access to discounts for home-charging equipment, subsidies for public charging membership plans, discounts for EV rentals, e-bikes/scooters, and ride-share options, public transit incentives, and facilitated employee carpooling.

About half of respondents said they have access to EV charging at work and are generally happy with the equipment. 76% of respondents said they are satisfied with the reliability of their workplace chargers, while 63% are satisfied with their accessibility.

Plug In America conducted the survey from March 31, 2025, through April 20, 2025. The organization received responses from more than 1,620 individuals, including a high percentage of EV drivers (82%) and a significant number of commuters (65%) who drove to work three days to five days a week.

This workplace EV charging and incentives survey was designed and implemented by Plug In America and made in partnership with Forth's EV Adoption Leadership certification program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

To learn more about this survey and download the detailed report, visit https://pluginamerica.org/survey/insights/

