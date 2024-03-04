New Sustaining Partner, LucaNet, Joins XBRL International In Its Efforts To Improve The Accountability And Transparency Of Business Performance

XBRL International, the global consortium working to improve transparency and accountability in business performance via its open data exchange standards, is delighted to announce today a new member of its Sustaining Partnership Program, LUCANET AG.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustaining Partners are organisations that take a financial and strategic leadership role in advancing XBRL through the support of XBRL International's technical work, educational efforts and advocacy. "These organisations are leaders in the global effort to improve business reporting everywhere through the use of data standards," said XBRL International CEO, John Turner.

"We are delighted to add LucaNet to our roster of Sustaining Partners. Through their Amana brand they have consistently proven their commitment to the digital transformation of reporting and the central role of the XBRL standards. They continue to work to make digital reporting a straightforward process, to help their growing number of customers meet their reporting obligations to regulators and markets around the world," Turner concluded.

With 25 years' experience, LucaNet is a trusted name in financial reporting. The company empowers its customers to consolidate, analyze and report financial data accurately.

"We are thrilled to join XBRL International as a Sustaining Partner. XBRL provides us with a valuable opportunity to meet the growing demands for exchanging corporate information. This membership is a significant step to position LucaNet as one of the leaders in innovating and delivering on our commitment to bring cutting-edge technology closer to our customers. As part of XBRL International's global network, we have the chance to exchange knowledge and best practices with industry professionals. We look forward to collaborating with other members to help shape the future of transparent and effective business reporting says," Kevin Smith, CTO at LucaNet.

XBRL International Sustaining Partners actively help:

Expand the use of XBRL as a free and open standard managed in the public interest;

Accelerate the creation of agreed best practices to improve implementation worldwide and develop new specifications to meet emerging business requirements; and

Provide learning, training and networking opportunities for XBRL users and stakeholders.

Partner organisations are also Direct Members of the consortium and as such, have all membership rights and privileges, including participation in specification development and governance activities.

Organisations interested in becoming an XBRL International Sustaining Partner should contact Ms. Angela Rose at +01 415 813 4141 or [email protected] to arrange a briefing.

