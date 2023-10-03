New SUV Update: Battison Honda in Oklahoma City Adds the 2024 Honda CR-V to Its Inventory

Customers who wish to purchase the new 2024 Honda CR-V can do so at the Battison Honda dealership.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battison Honda, a trusted dealer in the automotive industry known for its commitment to delivering customer satisfaction, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2024 Honda CR-V in its inventory. This remarkable SUV reflects the brand's dedication to design, utility and outstanding performance, setting new standards in the ever-evolving world of sport utility vehicles.

Sleek and Modern Design

The 2024 Honda CR-V embraces a sleek, modern design language that captivates SUV lovers. Moreover, the 2024 CR-V exudes a sense of style and sophistication with its aerodynamic profile, sculpted body and bold front grille. The striking LED lights add a contemporary flair, ensuring the new CR-V stands out in any crowd. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to optimize aesthetics and functionality, making it a primary choice in the SUV segment.

Utility Redefined

Step inside the 2024 Honda CR-V to discover a spacious and versatile interior designed to cater to the needs of modern life. The cabin showcases premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, creating an atmosphere of comfort and refinement. Thoughtful ergonomics and driver-focused features enhance the driving experience, while advanced technology and connectivity options keep passengers connected and entertained on every journey. The SUV's generous cargo space and adaptable seating configurations offer the versatility to handle everything from family road trips to daily commutes efficiently.

Outstanding Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda CR-V boasts an impressive powertrain lineup that delivers outstanding performance and fuel efficiency. The new CR-V provides the perfect blend of power and economy, whether you choose the efficient base engine or the powerful turbocharged option. Responsive handling and a comfortable ride make every drive a pleasure, whether navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path.

SUV enthusiasts can explore the battisonhonda.com website to learn about the new Honda SUVs, deals and vehicle services available at the Battison Honda dealership. For more information on the 2024 Honda CR-V, they can visit the dealership at Battison Honda, 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 or contact them by phone at 405-495-5800.

Media Contact

Artie Brylev, Battison Honda, 405-495-5800, [email protected], www.battisonhonda.com

SOURCE Battison Honda