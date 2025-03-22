New Tampa Bay 83-Unit Apartment Development Announced by MJW Group

Dilan Jay, a seasoned real estate developer and entrepreneur, has announced a new 83-unit apartment development in New Port Richey, just 45 minutes from Tampa. Backed by MJW Group's proven track record of over 35 successful projects valued at $350 million, this new project is set to meet the growing demand for housing in one of the country's fastest-growing metro areas. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q2 2025, with the development already welcomed by city officials eager to expand local housing options.

TAMPA, Fla. , March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilan Jay, an established real estate developer and entrepreneur, has recently raised $6 million in equity for his new Tampa Bay 83-unit apartment. Dilan's private equity real estate firm, MJW Group, has successfully completed over 35 real estate projects valued at more than $350 million.

Dilan Jay moved his family to Tampa in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, when statistics showed that Tampa's metropolitan area growth would not be slowing down. With a growth rate of 5.6%, making it one of the top 10 fastest-growing cities, MJW Group scouted neighboring districts and towns for land.

"With so many people moving to Florida, it was clear the need for housing would only grow," commented Dilan. "I was lucky to find a pocket of land in New Port Richey that will serve as the home for many families and people of this nice suburban community."

New Port Richey is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tampa and has a population of 18,332 as of 2025, part of the greater Tampa Bay area, which has a population of 3.4 million. The 83-unit apartment complex plan was rapidly welcomed by New Port Richey's city officials, a community seeking to develop more housing for its growing census of both young families and retired citizens.

With construction set to begin in the second quarter of 2025, MJW Group is looking forward to working with a whole new design team (Bold Line Design), legal team (Stearns Weaver), and group of stakeholders for this development and future projects.

Dilan Jay has over 20 years of experience in real estate and business. At 34, he founded the Halcyon Opportunity Fund, which prioritizes investor returns by offering high yields, no fees, and monthly interest payments. Through Halcyon, Dilan raised $15 million for the fund and an additional $8 million for individual deals. Partnering with Tri-West Development and Andrew Smith (co-founder of Genesis Capital), he has executed over 25 deals, including multi-family projects, residential renovations, strip malls, NNN retail, and storage facilities.

Beyond real estate, Dilan Jay founded Wholesome Organics, now the leading healthy energy shot brand in the U.S.

"My journey has been driven by a passion for creating value and fostering community growth," said Dilan Jay. "Whether through innovative real estate projects or health-focused consumer products, my goal is to make a positive impact."

For media inquiries or to learn more about Dilan Jay's projects, please contact: [email protected].

Media Contact

Charlie Juarez, MJW Group LLC, 1 8135631620, [email protected], MJW Group LLC

Dilan Jayasingha, MJW Group LLC, 1 6263857795, [email protected], MJW Group LLC

SOURCE MJW Group LLC