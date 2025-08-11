New Tarifica Analysis Shows Zero-Rated Data Still Central to Mobile Pricing in Latin America

Study highlights WhatsApp's dominant role and pricing disparities across 17 Latin American markets.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While zero-rating practices have largely disappeared in markets such as Europe, the United States, and Canada due to net neutrality rules, they remain a central element of mobile plan design in Latin America. A new analysis, based on data from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), shows that mobile operators across the region continue to rely heavily on zero-rated applications, especially WhatsApp, as a competitive tool.

Zero-Rating in Context

Zero-rating allows mobile users to access specific apps or services without that usage counting toward their standard monthly data allowance. For example, a plan might include 5GB of general-purpose data plus an additional 2GB that can be used exclusively for WhatsApp. While once common in North America and Europe, zero-rating has been phased out in those markets by regulations requiring all applications to be treated equally.

In Latin America, TPIP data reveals that out of 1,997 plans in 17 countries studied, 1,331 (67 percent) included zero-rated data. WhatsApp is the dominant app in this space, appearing in 1,224 plans (92 percent of zero-rated offers), and more than half of all plans in the region (55 percent) offer unlimited WhatsApp usage.

The Price of Unlimited WhatsApp

Tarifica's analysis of the lowest-cost postpaid plans offering unlimited WhatsApp in each country shows significant disparities. After adjusting for purchasing power parity (PPP), monthly costs range from around USD $10 to $60. Honduras and Nicaragua are at the high end, with users paying roughly six times more than their counterparts in Peru, Brazil, or Uruguay. These variations suggest that local market conditions and operator strategies drive substantial differences in affordability.

Unlimited Data vs. Unlimited WhatsApp

In countries offering both unlimited WhatsApp and fully unlimited data, pricing patterns are equally telling. Many unlimited data plans are priced at about $50 per month (PPP-adjusted), but the gap between unlimited WhatsApp and unlimited data varies widely. In Peru, moving from unlimited WhatsApp to unlimited data costs about four times more, while in El Salvador, the difference is minimal.

Brazil, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, and Nicaragua do not offer unlimited data plans at all. This suggests operators may be using unlimited app bundles as a more controlled and cost-effective way to satisfy demand without the network strain or reduced revenue associated with fully unlimited usage.

Insights from the Data

"Zero-rating remains a powerful differentiator in Latin American mobile markets," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "WhatsApp, in particular, has become deeply embedded in communication habits, making it a natural anchor for mobile plan design. By offering unlimited or zero-rated access, operators can meet demand in a way that feels like a value upgrade to consumers while preserving network and revenue control."

Nakajima added, "Our data shows that pricing strategies for zero-rated services vary significantly between countries, often in ways that reflect broader market conditions. For regulators, operators, and consumers, understanding these differences is critical to making informed decisions about pricing, competition, and market entry."

Key Takeaway

While zero-rating may have disappeared in other parts of the world, in Latin America it remains a vibrant and competitive strategy. The persistence of these offers, along with the significant variation in how they are priced, reflects differing operator priorities and consumer expectations across markets. These differences highlight the importance of examining the details of each market rather than relying solely on headline pricing when making comparisons or strategic decisions.

To read the full analysis, please visit Tarifica's website.

About the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform

This latest Data Dive analysis was based on data from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), which offers comprehensive data on plans from major operators around the world, empowering users to create customized profiles for in-depth comparisons and analyses. Subscribers can explore trends and visualize data with ease using intuitive tools and multiple filters for a granular view. Say goodbye to Excel-based limitations and embrace modern features like screenshot captures, alerts, and historical offers. TPIP is adaptable to client needs, allowing customization of data structure, geographical scope, and frequency.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

Media Contact

Penny Wiesman, Tarifica, 1 917-419-2187, [email protected], www.tarifica.com

SOURCE Tarifica