New Tattoo Industry Podcast Promises to Excite Listeners! Ink Different Tattoos Podcast

Highlights of the Ink Different Tattoos Podcast:

Expert Interviews: Gain insights from some of the most respected names in the tattoo industry.

Tips and Advice: Learn about the latest trends, techniques, and best practices in tattooing.

Tattoo Stories: Hear the personal stories and meanings behind some of the most memorable tattoos and long lasting careers in the industry.

Industry News: Stay updated on the latest happenings in the tattoo world.

"We are very excited to launch!" shares Paul-Anthony of Ink Different Tattoos. "This podcast is an extension of our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive tattoo community. We believe that by sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of talented Tattoo Artists, along with movers and shakers in the tattoo industry, we can inspire, educate and empower both the present and future of the tattoo industry."

The "Ink Different Tattoos Podcast" will host guests discussing the exciting and diverse culture within tattooing, featuring interviews with renowned Tattoo Artists, industry experts, and enthusiasts. In each episode, you'll uncover the art of tattooing, history, and personal stories around tattooing, providing listeners with an in-depth look past, present and future of the tattoo industry.

"Gabe is the best," shares Paul-Anthony. "His decades of experience as a tattoo artist, an innovator, and an educator make him the perfect teammate to keep this fun and interesting for a long time to come!"

Ink Different Tattoos is a nationwide team of artists that promote excellence, diversity and inclusivity in the tattoo industry. Our shops' mission is to create great memories for clients and safe spaces for apprentices. Our artist training mission is to ensure excellence and equal opportunity in the tattoo industry.

With locations nationwide, we offer a tattoo apprenticeship program that ensures that aspiring tattoo artists receive the training and opportunities they need to succeed.

The "Ink Different Tattoos" podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can also tune in through our website at Ink Different Tattoos Podcast.

[email protected], https://inkdifferenttattoos.com/podcast/

